NFL Combine Notebook: The Traits Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard And Colts Will Look For In 2023 NFL Draft Quarterbacks

A peek at the vetting process. Steichen was the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2020 when the team snagged Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in that year's draft. Through early-pandemic Zoom interviews and deep dives into the tape, Steichen and the Chargers saw a player who "loves football, is a perfectionist and wants it to be right," he said.

"(Herbert) did a hell of a job in that interview process, gave him some information to study — he studied it, he nailed it," Steichen continued. "And then went to his tape, and just how we talked about the game and his preparation throughout the week Sunday through Friday to get ready for his games in college football.

"In the vetting process of talking to so many different people to find out what his mental makeup was, because a lot of the guys are going to be talented, they're going to be able to throw it, they're going to be able to run, they're going to be able to make plays, but what's that edge? What's that edge that separates them?"

Finding that separating edge from this year's group of prospects – led by Young, Kentucky's Will Levis, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, all of whom have been mocked several times by various experts to the Colts – will be critical for the team in the coming evaluative grind. The Colts will exhaustively talk to not only those quarterbacks – be it at the NFL Combine, pro days and/or top-30 visits to 56th Street – but everyone in the orbits of those players to have as much information as possible when the calendar hits April 27 for the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I think beauty is in the eye of the beholder," Ballard said. "Who do you believe in? Who do you believe you can build an offense around? I do know this — you fit the offense to what the quarterback can do well. I think that's what Shane and his staff will do."