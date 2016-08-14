Top 10 Quotes: Colts Defeat The Bills

• "I knew I could use my speed as an advantage. I tried to do that. I knew the first one they threw to me was kind of short. That's when I realized maybe I can use my speed and I don't have to do so much near the line. It was a learning experience and I'm just excited to get through that first game." — Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers, on making an adjustment mid-game and it paying off with a 57-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game.

• "It definitely started slow and that's in some aspects typical in the first preseason game, but you're always chasing perfection. That's what we're all out here to do. That was a bit frustrating but it is something to build on, in essence a starting point for the season. I thought we kind of got into a flow of it after the half." — Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien, on overcoming a slow performance by the offense in the first half to tie the game at 9 heading into halftime.

• "I think, for right now, you're going to get a mixture of things. I don't really think it's fair to put judgment on it and say, 'Yeah, it's going to work,' or, 'Yeah, it's not going to work.' But, from a pure statistical standpoint and a field position standpoint, it makes sense to do that." — Colts punter Michael Palardy, on the new kickoff/touchback rule and whether or not teams would prefer to continue kicking it deep or try for shorter, higher kickoffs.

• "It feels awesome. We've been grinding here for a few weeks. It was really nice to go out there and hit somebody in a different uniform. Last week, it was tough, getting built up and ready to go and then having it to be suddenly canceled. It (today) felt really good." — Colts defensive tackle David Parry, on how he felt finally getting the chance to play in an actual game.

• "That it is different. It is new. It is something refreshing. I felt like last year, we grew a little complacent with all the success that we had had. It is easy to do that when winning comes and for us, early in our careers, it came easily it felt like. To have a new offense and to have a new challenge, it is going to be great. It challenges us every day. For myself, once I get down the tight end position, I move on to the wide receivers and then the offensive line to learn and really master this offense." — Colts tight end Dwayne Allen, on what he likes about offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski's scheme.

• "In games, that's where you really shake off most of the rust, you know, because you have to finish as a D-lineman, (and) you can actually tackle the quarterback. So I feel like game reps are very important to transition into the season." — Colts outside linebacker Earl Okine, who registered a sack Saturday night, on the importance of actually playing in a game vs. practice reps.