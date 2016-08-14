Top 10 Quotes: Colts Defeat The Bills

Intro: The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Buffalo Bills, 19-18, in their 2016 preseason opener Saturday at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Check out the top quotes from the Colts players and head coach Chuck Pagano about the game.

Aug 14, 2016 at 07:47 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

0813_colts-bills-pagano-pregame-ap_610.jpg

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. —Game No. 1 is in the books.

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday left Ralph Wilson Stadium with a 19-18 victory against the host Buffalo Bills in their 2016 preseason opener.

After seeing their original preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers canceled last week due to the field conditions at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the Colts players were more than ready to throw on the pads and play some ball Saturday evening. A little rain in the Buffalo area did little to throw off that excitement.

Although the Colts found themselves in an early 9-0 hole thanks in large part to a miscue on special teams (a blocked punt batted out of the back of the end zone for a safety) and a slow start by the offense, Indianapolis began to found its stride late in the second quarter. By halftime, they had tied the Bills at 9.

The rest of the game was a back-and-forth affair, and ended with some dramatics with plenty of lessons for the Colts' players and coaches. Head coach Chuck Pagano said he was pleased with the way his younger players responded in the second half, and then put the game away with no time left on the clock, forcing an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion attempt that would've won the game for the Bills.

Here's some of the top postgame quotes from Pagano and the Colts players after the victory:

• "Obviously it was good to play, good to get a win, that does great things for morale, obviously. You know, there were some really good things out there. I had the opportunity to evaluate the football team for the first time and see where we're at, especially the young guys. I like the way that we finished, I didn't like the way that we started. We didn't start fast, so we're gonna look at that tape, so we can run the ball better, we need to stop the run better, but it was just, it was real simple stuff." — Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, giving his thoughts on the preseason opener against the Bills.

• "It's whatever. Scott (Tolzien) does a great job too. He played a heck of a game today. We would always practice different quarterbacks and exchanges after practice. That was nothing we hadn't seen before." — Colts center Ryan Kelly, asked if he was disappointed he wasn't able to get his first NFL snaps with Andrew Luck, who did not play in Saturday's game.

• "I think it's kind of a feel-out period right now and we're kind of seeing if teams can catch an advantage and pin them inside of the 25. It'll be interesting to see how it all pans out. But you also have to remember that, in a lot of preseason games, guys are kicking the balls a little bit shorter to see if guys are covering kicks and making tackles so you have a lot going on." — Colts punter Pat McAfee, on the league's new experimental rule moving touchbacks up to the 25-yard line, and how his team responded on Saturday.

• "I knew I could use my speed as an advantage. I tried to do that. I knew the first one they threw to me was kind of short. That's when I realized maybe I can use my speed and I don't have to do so much near the line. It was a learning experience and I'm just excited to get through that first game." — Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers, on making an adjustment mid-game and it paying off with a 57-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game.

• "It definitely started slow and that's in some aspects typical in the first preseason game, but you're always chasing perfection. That's what we're all out here to do. That was a bit frustrating but it is something to build on, in essence a starting point for the season. I thought we kind of got into a flow of it after the half." — Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien, on overcoming a slow performance by the offense in the first half to tie the game at 9 heading into halftime.

• "I think, for right now, you're going to get a mixture of things. I don't really think it's fair to put judgment on it and say, 'Yeah, it's going to work,' or, 'Yeah, it's not going to work.' But, from a pure statistical standpoint and a field position standpoint, it makes sense to do that." — Colts punter Michael Palardy, on the new kickoff/touchback rule and whether or not teams would prefer to continue kicking it deep or try for shorter, higher kickoffs.

• "It feels awesome. We've been grinding here for a few weeks. It was really nice to go out there and hit somebody in a different uniform. Last week, it was tough, getting built up and ready to go and then having it to be suddenly canceled. It (today) felt really good." — Colts defensive tackle David Parry, on how he felt finally getting the chance to play in an actual game.

• "That it is different. It is new. It is something refreshing. I felt like last year, we grew a little complacent with all the success that we had had. It is easy to do that when winning comes and for us, early in our careers, it came easily it felt like. To have a new offense and to have a new challenge, it is going to be great. It challenges us every day. For myself, once I get down the tight end position, I move on to the wide receivers and then the offensive line to learn and really master this offense." — Colts tight end Dwayne Allen, on what he likes about offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski's scheme.

• "In games, that's where you really shake off most of the rust, you know, because you have to finish as a D-lineman, (and) you can actually tackle the quarterback. So I feel like game reps are very important to transition into the season." — Colts outside linebacker Earl Okine, who registered a sack Saturday night, on the importance of actually playing in a game vs. practice reps.

• "You know, it was so great to see, especially in that second half, the veteran guys that were done playing, they were in that thing big time — all the way until the last play. And they're standing up, and they're cheering those guys on, and they're coaching them as they come off and they're talking football with them and guiding them through their first NFL game. You know, for morale, it makes for a great ride home. We understand that, hey, it's the preseason. But you know what? We don't ever know how many of these opportunities we're going to get, so we're going to take advantage of every last one of them and enjoy them all." — Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, on his biggest takeaways from Saturday's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

From Tennis To Track To, Yes, Soccer: If American Football Never Existed, What Sport Would Colts Players Have Played?

Last month, I set out into the Colts' locker room to try to find an alternate universe where some of the best athletes in the world could've wound up playing for the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

news

Colts Nominate LB Shaquille Leonard For 2022 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Leonard, the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker whose Maniac Foundation has positively impacted countless lives, was nominated for the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a player for his commitment to the NFL's core values of respect, integrity, resiliency and commitment to team.

news

Colts' Week 15 Game At Minnesota Vikings To Kick Off On Saturday, Dec. 17 At 1 p.m. ET

The kickoff time for Week 15's Colts-Vikings game was previously listed as TBD.

news

Jelani Woods' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Support For Kicking The Stigma Adds Meaning After University Of Virginia Shooting

The rookie tight end was close with the three members of the University of Virginia football team who lost their lives in a mass shooting on campus last month, and has felt strong support for his mental health from the Colts following the tragedy.

news

'A Heck Of A Day:' Jelani Woods Posts Career-Best Performance In Return To Lineup

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods had missed two straight games with a shoulder injury, but made up for lost time Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, logging career bests with eight receptions for 98 yards.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Host Steelers In Week 12 'Monday Night Football' Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) in tonight's Week 12 primetime battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from tonight's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts, Eagles Meet For Week 11 Clash At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising