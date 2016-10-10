Top 10 Quotes: Colts Defeat The Bears

• "I guess we just want to make sure our season ticket holders are getting their money's worth and that they're entertained. It's very unfortunate when we go up and we're in position to really keep a team out of it and allow them to get back into it. We have a long way to go. Our goal is to get a little better each week and I believe we got a little bit better today." — Colts tight end Dwayne Allen, on so many Colts games coming down to the final two minutes this season.

• "We just have to go out and execute. These games are 60 minutes. Most games in the NFL come down to one possession and it feels good to go out there and finish it. Our offense went out there and did their job, got the lead back and we did what we had to do." — Colts cornerback Darius Butler, who came back from a hamstring injury to record a forced fumble Sunday against the Bears.

• "I'll be honest, because I'm playing now, I'm really not thinking about it because I am still active and I want to be successful here. I want to do whatever it takes to help this team win. My focus is really on what I can do to help this team win. When I was a free agent last year, they just came off the AFC Championship the year before, so that is what I've been thinking about. When I came here I thought I could be a part of that to help this team move forward. That is what I'm thinking about, one week at a time, doing whatever it takes to help my team get wins." — Colts running back Frank Gore, asked if it's a reality check that he was able to pass NFL legend Jim Brown for ninth place on the all-time rushing list on Sunday.

• "It helps us. It slows the defense down. They don't know if we are running or passing and it also tires them out. We are a conditioned team and we showed that." — Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, asked about his take on the team's increased no-huddle look on Sunday.

• "It's flying well right now. I definitely have to give a lot of props to the guys up front blocking for me. Matt (Overton) and Pat (McAfee) are doing a fantastic job making my job a little easier, but sometimes they go where they are supposed to go. I'm just happy I made all the kicks today, went out there and helped put points on the board and it was a good day." — Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who made a single-game career-high-tying five field goals on Sunday, and extended his consecutive made field goals streak to 37 in a row — third best in NFL history.

• "A lot. How could you not? How could you not follow right behind him and do the things that he does, because he's great, you know what I'm saying? Come clutch time, that's our leader — we're going to follow him." — Colts wide receiver/return man Quan Bray, on how much he tries to learn from No. 1 receiver T.Y. Hilton.

• "I don't know. I think certainly that was a long plane ride from London, and I think the worst part was we knew we didn't play to the best of our ability. Not saying that we did today either — it's never going to be a perfect game — but today, we came together, we started fast as an offense, we came out and kind of threw the first punch, which is what we wanted to do since Day 1. I think the week of preparation that we had, we just have to continue that week in and week out, and kind of take that as, 'This is what we did; we were successful doing that.'" — Colts center Ryan Kelly, asked if it was beneficial to play the next week after playing in London vs. taking a bye week.