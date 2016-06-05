Top 10 Quotes: 2016 OTAs, Week 3

• "Guys are doing a great job of adapting to what we are doing and making plays. They're showing up (and) they are jumping off the tape. They're doing some good things out there and I think the sky is the limit." — Defensive end Kendall Langford, on being encouraged by the new additions — rookies and free agents — quickly getting up to speed with the team.

• "I'm working on some technique stuff, and working on, you know, just getting better; polishing the little things. You know, it's easy to kind of get away from those things when you're not playing with pads on and it allows you to get a little bit sloppy with your technique, so you kind of gotta focus on it because there's a lot of things that we can't do right now, you know — can't do any 1-on-1s, can't do stuff like that — so I'm just trying to polish my technique, do everything in my power to get better as a player." — Nose tackle Zach Kerr, on how offseason work is progressing for him.

• "It was tough, but, you know, when adversity strikes, you have to overcome it. You have to learn, and, really, it's a mental thing. Mentally, you have to be prepared and mentally stay focused throughout the ups and downs. And last year was a down, but I was fortunate and blessed enough to still be in this league, and a lot of people don't get that opportunity, so I look at it as a positive thing, and I was tremendously blessed … they (the Colts) gave me an opportunity to come and learn and, you know, they picked me up. They did something they really didn't have to do, and I'm blessed to have been in that situation last year." — Cornerback Tevin Mitchel, on suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year during training camp with the Washington Redskins, but being signed by the Colts shortly thereafter to get a second shot in 2016.