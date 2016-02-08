Tony Dungy, Marvin Harrison Pro Football Hall Of Famers

"I got fired in Tampa and you don't know what's going to happen and where you're going to go, if you're going to go anywhere," Dungy said on Saturday, recounting 2002.

"I have to thank my boss, Jim Irsay. (He) gave me a call, left a message on my answering machine and he said, 'We want to build a team the right way in Indianapolis, we want to connect with our fans, we want to have a team that represents our city well.' He didn't talk about championships or any of that. He just talked about how he wanted to do it and he said, 'You're the man I want to lead this.' I got there and had that tremendous support from him, from Bill (Polian), and there were some tremendous players there. It was just the spirit of camaraderie, working together, and he set the tone and I just thank him for chosing me and wanting me to be part of it. It was a special, special seven years."