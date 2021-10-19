Tony Dungy: Colts 'Going To Have A Great Season Out Of Carson Wentz'

Carson Wentz's top five games in his career by passer rating have something in common:
- 128.5 (2021 Week 5)
- 128.3 (2017 Week 5)
- 127.7 (2021 Week 6)
- 126.3 (2017 Week 7)
- 125.9 (2016 Week 3)
That common thread is Frank Reich has been with Wentz, either as his offensive coordinator or head coach, for all five of those games.
So when former Colts coach and current NBC "Football Night in America" analyst Tony Dungy looks at what's gone right for Wentz this season, it starts with his reunion with Reich.
"I think we saw it in 2016-17 when Carson Wentz was being talked about as the MVP of the league and they're on their way to a Super Bowl," Dungy said on Tuesday's edition of the Colts Official Podcast. "Frank Reich is running that offense, he knows what Carson likes to do, he know his strengths so he's dialing up plays he's comfortable with. But I think just giving Carson that confidence that you don't have to make the spectacular plays, you don't have to do more than we ask, I think it's just a comfort level with each other and a confidence that he's re-instilled in Carson. I thought for sure we're going to have a great season out of Carson Wentz and I still believe it."
