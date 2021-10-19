Tony Dungy: Colts 'Going To Have A Great Season Out Of Carson Wentz'

The former Colts coach joined the Colts Official Podcast Tuesday to offer his insight into Carson Wentz, Frank Reich, Jonathan Taylor and this weekend's Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. 

Oct 19, 2021 at 03:25 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Carson Wentz Frank Reich

Carson Wentz's top five games in his career by passer rating have something in common:

  1. 128.5 (2021 Week 5)
  2. 128.3 (2017 Week 5)
  3. 127.7 (2021 Week 6)
  4. 126.3 (2017 Week 7)
  5. 125.9 (2016 Week 3)

That common thread is Frank Reich has been with Wentz, either as his offensive coordinator or head coach, for all five of those games.

So when former Colts coach and current NBC "Football Night in America" analyst Tony Dungy looks at what's gone right for Wentz this season, it starts with his reunion with Reich.

"I think we saw it in 2016-17 when Carson Wentz was being talked about as the MVP of the league and they're on their way to a Super Bowl," Dungy said on Tuesday's edition of the Colts Official Podcast. "Frank Reich is running that offense, he knows what Carson likes to do, he know his strengths so he's dialing up plays he's comfortable with. But I think just giving Carson that confidence that you don't have to make the spectacular plays, you don't have to do more than we ask, I think it's just a comfort level with each other and a confidence that he's re-instilled in Carson. I thought for sure we're going to have a great season out of Carson Wentz and I still believe it."

Dungy also offered his insight into Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Darius Leonard, the San Francisco 49ers and more with Jeffrey Gorman, Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz on the Colts Official Podcast. For the full interview, download & subscribe to the Colts Official Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher. You can also listen below and on the Colts App.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday night's date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. Check it out below:
news

Colts Activate Sam Ehlinger From Injured Reserve, Place Parris Campbell On Injured Reserve, Elevate Michael Badgley To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Waive Jacob Eason

The Colts also released defensive tackle Chris Williams and placed safety Jordan Lucas and cornerback Marvell Tell III on the practice squad injured list on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Wide Receiver Parris Campbell Has 'Significant' Foot Injury, Head Coach Frank Reich Says

Campbell suffered the injury on his 51-yard touchdown in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

The Colts throttled the Houston Texans, 31-3, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 2-4 on the season. Here are five big storylines we learned coming out of the game. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor's 83-yard rush set a Colts franchise record in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Houston Texans. 
news

Jonathan Taylor Explodes vs. Texans For Dominant Game, Longest Run In Colts History

Taylor finished with 145 yards on 14 carries in Week 6. 
news

Big Plays, Complementary Football And Finishing Strong Propel Colts To Decisive Win Over Texans

The Colts dominated on both sides of the ball in their 31-3 dismantling of the Houston Texans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

T.Y. Hilton Gives Colts A 'Spark' In 2021 Debut

A neck surgery sidelined Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for the first five games of the season. But he didn't miss a beat in his 2021 debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans, hauling in a team-best four receptions and 80 yards in the Colts' 31-3 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Texans Week 6

The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Houston Texans in an AFC South clash this afternoon. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 6 Vs. Houston Texans

T.Y. Hilton is active and will make his season debut Sunday afternoon. 
news

How Colts See T.Y. Hilton's Return From Injured Reserve Providing A Boost: 'Guys Really Rally Around Him'

The Colts activated T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve on Saturday, but his return to practice this week already gave this team a jolt. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising