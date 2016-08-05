Tony Dungy Built Winning Foundation With Colts

Intro: On the day before he officially enters football immortality, Tony Dungy wanted to say thank you to a place he helped transform into a football city.

Aug 05, 2016 at 01:45 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

dungy-tony-03.jpg

CANTON, Ohio. – The phone call was around 45 minutes long.

Jim Irsay was explaining to Tony Dungy that what the head coach had experienced as a player with the Steelers was polar opposite to the history of professional football in Indianapolis.

As Irsay conveyed what he was looking for from Dungy, hopefully his next head coach, he painted a picture that took a unique artist to complete.

Dungy had all the right strokes.

"We don't have grandparents that have taken grandkids to games," Irsay said to Dungy. "We've got to connect with the community. We've got to build this…"

Winning was priority No. 1.

But there was more that needed to be done in Indianapolis.

If Dungy needed any proof, he points to his home debut in 2002 against the Miami Dolphins.

"Playing the Dolphins my first year and seeing Bob Griese jerseys in the building and Dolphins' fans 1/3 of the building...," Dungy says of a first-hand look at how the culture needed to be changed in Indianapolis.

"Then three years later, it's all blue and all white and Colts' jerseys everywhere on the streets and our guys being a big part of the community. That to me is as special as winning a Super Bowl."

The winning was abundant in Indianapolis for Dungy.

Seven seasons. Seven postseason berths. Seven double-digit win campaigns.

When Dungy looks back on his time in Indy, how his team triumphed through unforeseen adversity stirs up moments why he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend.

The highs in Indianapolis? Dungy's kids growing up in Indy. Winning like no other, highlighted by Super Bowl XLI.

The lows? Personal tragedies, with the death of Dungy's son, James. Players, like Reggie Wayne and Gray Brackett, losing immediate family members.

Through it all, Dungy's Colts kept climbing, and eventually reached the NFL's peak.

"Having those things hurt, makes you stronger and it's why I'm so passionate about Indianapolis," Dungy said on Friday afternoon, a day before he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall Fame.

On Saturday night, Dungy will be the second-to-last inductee to speak in the Class of 2016.

Dungy's speech, one he ballparks around 12-to-13 minutes, will have a sincere thank you to how the city of Indianapolis welcomed him.

"I think the biggest indicator of that was our (Super Bowl XLI in 2007) parade," Dungy says. "We are two hours late. We get the weather report that it's five degrees. How many people are going to be there?

"We land and the streets are packed and the dome is packed. That was kind of indicative of the type of fans we have.

"They've been sensational, supportive, made us feel so much at home and supported us through thick and thin."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 2 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts exit Week 1 disappointed in loss to Jaguars, but encouraged by Anthony Richardson's progress

Richardson completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and rushed 10 times for 40 yards with a score in his NFL regular season debut. 
news

Michael Pittman Jr. wants to be 'that guy' Anthony Richardson can trust as Colts begin 2023 season

Understanding the challenges that come with being a rookie quarterback in the NFL, one of Pittman's goals for 2023 is to take as much pressure off Richardson as he possibly can. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Shane Steichen will lean into 'hot hand' with Colts' running game to begin 2023 season

Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and potentially Zack Moss will form the Colts' running-back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson, Shaquille Leonard and more in 2023 training camp, preseason

The Colts will re-convene at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday for the first game week of the 2023 season. Before they do, though, he's what we learned over the last few weeks about the coaches and players who'll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10. 
news

Oak Park-River Forest High School to honor Colts' Dallis Flowers with jersey retirement

Flowers' No. 21 football jersey is only the second to be retired by the suburban Chicagoland school. 
news

Colts announce 7 team captains for 2023 season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Thursday. 
news

Anthony Richardson's ability to avoid sacks comes into focus in Colts' preseason finale

Richardson avoided negative plays over his two quarters of action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his penchant for staying on his feet could prove to be an important aspect of the Colts' offense in 2023. 
news

'He's just such an impact player:' Colts' defense boosted by DeForest Buckner's return to practice

Buckner, a 2020 first-team AP All-Pro and 2021 Pro Bowler, has 24 1/2 sacks since joining the Colts three seasons ago. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 3 game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Check it out below:
news

Zaire Franklin set a Colts record in 2022. But his legacy – on and off the field – is just getting started.

Franklin over the last year and a half has poured himself into being a better player, a bigger community influence and a loving father. 
Advertising