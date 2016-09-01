Tolzien, Morris Head Into Preseason Finale After Solid Outings

"Really, just trying to run the cleanest operation possible," Tolzien said this week of the goal for tonight's game, should he play. "From getting in and out of the huddle, to the right checks, to getting the ball out of my hand, making the correct reads and really just being a leader out there; lead the 11 guys on the field."

Both Tolzien and Morris have visibly established leadership roles whenever they're on the field. For Morris, he said it's important to relay a consistent message from the coaches in the meeting room or practice field, and take it into game situations.

"Well the first thing is you've got to know what you're talking about," Morris said. "So you have to really make sure you're in the books, really make sure that you're preaching the right things. It's not (just) coming from me, but it's also coming from other guys in my room, as well as the coaches and the coordinators. So we're all just trying to be one voice."

Tolzien has also had some strong performances so far this preseason, completing 30-of-50 (60 percent) of his passes for 302 yards with two touchdowns to one interception. His best performance came Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed 13-of-18 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown for a 105.6 quarterback rating.

Tolzien said he's done "some good, some bad, and you're always just trying to improve and limit the mistakes and just get better with each game."

"(The coaches) do a great job of explaining (the plan) and laying that out for us in the week of prep," Tolzien said. "So when we go out there on gameday, we feel confident in it."

Morris, meanwhile, has a few main personal goals in mind for tonight's big preseason finale.