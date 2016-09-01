Tolzien, Morris Head Into Preseason Finale After Solid Outings

Intro: The Indianapolis Colts have seen solid preseason play out of No. 2 and 3 quarterbacks Scott Tolzien and Stephen Morris. If both play tonight against the Bengals, what do they want to accomplish?

Sep 01, 2016 at 10:54 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

0901_tolzien-morris-preseason_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS —Will the Indianapolis Colts keep three quarterbacks on their Week 1 roster?

Maybe a few weeks ago the answer to that question would've been "No," but thanks to the strong preseason play of Stephen Morris, the question is one the Colts' coaching staff and front office is undoubtedly asking themselves today, when the team travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in both teams' preseason finales.

In the first three weeks of the preseason, Morris has completed 19-of-31 passes (61.3 percent) for 314 yards with three touchdowns to no interceptions. He has also been effective when needed out of the pocket, running the ball five times for 46 yards (9.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown.

His latest performance was his best so far. Playing about a quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles last Saturday, he completed 7-of-11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, while also running for a one-yard touchdown. His quarterback rating? A preseason-best 137.5.

Heading into tonight's preseason finale, Morris assuredly wants to keep his name in the conversation to be picked for the final roster.

"I feel like I'm playing OK," Morris said this week. "There's a lot of things to work on. Coach does a really good job of reminding us the next day. So our biggest focus is just be better than the week we were before, and hopefully we'll just continue to develop at quarterbacks as a group and as a unit."

The final preseason game will be Morris' best opportunity to showcase what he can do. With starter Andrew Luck not likely to play at all, Colts fans could see Morris and No. 2 quarterback Scott Tolzien lead an offense full of younger players trying to make a final good impression before final cuts.

"Really, just trying to run the cleanest operation possible," Tolzien said this week of the goal for tonight's game, should he play. "From getting in and out of the huddle, to the right checks, to getting the ball out of my hand, making the correct reads and really just being a leader out there; lead the 11 guys on the field."

Both Tolzien and Morris have visibly established leadership roles whenever they're on the field. For Morris, he said it's important to relay a consistent message from the coaches in the meeting room or practice field, and take it into game situations.

"Well the first thing is you've got to know what you're talking about," Morris said. "So you have to really make sure you're in the books, really make sure that you're preaching the right things. It's not (just) coming from me, but it's also coming from other guys in my room, as well as the coaches and the coordinators. So we're all just trying to be one voice."

Tolzien has also had some strong performances so far this preseason, completing 30-of-50 (60 percent) of his passes for 302 yards with two touchdowns to one interception. His best performance came Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed 13-of-18 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown for a 105.6 quarterback rating.

Tolzien said he's done "some good, some bad, and you're always just trying to improve and limit the mistakes and just get better with each game."

"(The coaches) do a great job of explaining (the plan) and laying that out for us in the week of prep," Tolzien said. "So when we go out there on gameday, we feel confident in it."

Morris, meanwhile, has a few main personal goals in mind for tonight's big preseason finale.

"In my mind, just being consistent," he said. "Continuing making good plays, making good decisions, getting the ball out quicker, more decisive with my feet. And just playing a little better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 9 game vs. Carolina Panthers

The Colts released their Week 9 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts stand pat at NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline came and went at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday with the Colts not making any moves. 
news

'We didn't get it done:' Colts' defense searching for solutions after Week 8 loss to Saints

The Colts' last three opponents have scored 37, 39 and 38 points, with the New Orleans Saints totaling 511 yards of offense on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Richardson is in "good spirits," head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Turnovers, penalties overshadow progress from Colts offense in Week 7 loss to Browns

The Colts racked up 456 yards of offense against a Browns defense that entered Week 7 allowing 200 yards per game, but four turnovers and eight penalties proved to be deciding factors in Sunday's 39-38 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Why Shane Steichen remains confident in Anthony Richardson's future after season-ending shoulder surgery

Even in limited action, Steichen saw plenty of encouraging things from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Richardson started four games as a rookie and completed 50 of 84 passes for 577 yards. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 7 game vs. Cleveland Browns

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts DT Grover Stewart suspended 6 games by NFL

The NFL announced the suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy on Tuesday. 
news

JuJu Brents, Josh Downs notch career firsts in Colts' Week 6 loss to Jaguars

Downs snagged his first career touchdown, and a few plays later, Brents recorded his first career interception in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. 
news

Colts disappointed by slow start, turnovers but remain confident in Gardner Minshew after Week 6 loss to Jaguars

The Colts lost, 37-20, to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at EverBank Stadium, the team's ninth consecutive away defeat to their AFC South rivals. 
TODAY ONLY: No Fees on Single Game Tickets!

TODAY ONLY: No Fees on Single Game Tickets!

Happy Halloween! Get your Shaq-o-Lanterns ready… we're carving out ticket fees for one day only. Purchase no-fee tickets to all remaining home games at Lucas Oil Stadium by 11:59pm ET October 31.

Get no fee tickets
Advertising