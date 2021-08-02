Colts Activate CB T.J. Carrie From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The eight-year NFL veteran is entering his second season with the Colts. 

Aug 02, 2021 at 08:51 AM
Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carrie, 6-0, 208 pounds, has played in 107 career games (53 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Cleveland Browns (2018-19) and Oakland Raiders (2014-17) and has compiled 354 tackles (286 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 51 passes defensed, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and nine special teams stops. He also has registered 52 punt returns for 387 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 395 yards. Carrie signed with Indianapolis as a free agent on March 30, 2020. In 2020, he saw action in 15 games (two starts) and totaled 27 tackles (21 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, eight passes defensed, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), five special teams stops and one touchdown return after a blocked punt. Carrie also started one postseason contest and tallied four tackles (two solo).

