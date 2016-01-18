Tickets For Colts Game In London On Sale Tuesday

Intro: The Colts are heading to London next season and fans wanting to see them play can purchase tickets beginning on Tuesday. All the information is inside.

INDIANAPOLIS –Looking to see the Colts in London next season?

Set a reminder for Tuesday at 5:00 a.m (10:00 a.m. in the United Kingdom).

Premium Individual game tickets for the NFL's International Series in London next season will go on sale Tuesday morning (5:00 a.m. EST).

Then starting Thursday, all individual game tickets will be available to the public on the NFL's United Kingdom website.

In Week Four of the 2016 season (Sunday, October 2), the Colts will travel to London to play a "road" game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

This will be the Colts first game in London and the NFL's 15th International Series contest since games began being played over there in 2007.

Bullseye Event Group has put together a package for Colts fans wanting to travel to London.

Details of that package are here with a direct flight from Indianapolis to London leaving Wednesday night, September 29.

The NFL first debuted in London back in 2007.

Here's a look at the 2016 schedule of London games and past trips across the Atlantic:

**

Week

Date

Visiting Team

Home Team

Site

4

Sunday, October 2

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Wembley Stadium

7

Sunday, October 23

New York Giants

St. Louis Rams

Twickenham Stadium

8

Sunday, October 30

Washington Redskins

Cincinnati Bengals

Wembley Stadium

*At the conclusion of the 2016 season, either 23 or 24 teams will have played in London since the inception of the International Series in 2007. Since that time, the NFL has achieved accelerated growth in the UK. Sunday viewership of NFL games has more than doubled and the Super Bowl audience has increased more than 75 percent. The league also has developed new and stronger business partnerships and, according to internal research, has a UK fan base of more than 13 million.

Participation in amateur football in the UK has risen by approximately 15 percent per year since 2007, with the latest figures showing that 40,000 people age 16 or older play regularly.

A look at the 14 previous International Series games played at London's Wembley Stadium:*

Date

Visiting Team

Score

Home Team

Score

Attendance

October 28, 2007

New York Giants

13

Miami Dolphins

10

81,176

October 26, 2008

San Diego Chargers

32

New Orleans Saints

37

83,226

October 25, 2009

New England Patriots

35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7

84,254

October 31, 2010

Denver Broncos

16

San Francisco 49ers

24

83,941

October 23, 2011

Chicago Bears

24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18

76,981

October 28, 2012

New England Patriots

45

St. Louis Rams

7

84,004

September 29, 2013

Pittsburgh Steelers

27

Minnesota Vikings

34

83,518

October 27, 2013

San Francisco 49ers

42

Jacksonville Jaguars

10

83,559

September 28, 2014

Miami Dolphins

38

Oakland Raiders

14

83,436

October 26, 2014

Detroit Lions

22

Atlanta Falcons

21

83,532

November 9, 2014

Dallas Cowboys

31

Jacksonville Jaguars

17

83,603

October 4, 2015

New York Jets

27

Miami Dolphins

14

83,986

October 25, 2015

Buffalo Bills

31

Jacksonville Jaguars

34

84,021

November 1, 2015

Detroit Lions

10

Kansas City Chiefs

45

83,624

