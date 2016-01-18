Tickets For Colts Game In London On Sale Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS –Looking to see the Colts in London next season?

Set a reminder for Tuesday at 5:00 a.m (10:00 a.m. in the United Kingdom).

Then starting Thursday, all individual game tickets will be available to the public on the NFL's United Kingdom website.

In Week Four of the 2016 season (Sunday, October 2), the Colts will travel to London to play a "road" game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

This will be the Colts first game in London and the NFL's 15th International Series contest since games began being played over there in 2007.

Bullseye Event Group has put together a package for Colts fans wanting to travel to London.

Details of that package are here with a direct flight from Indianapolis to London leaving Wednesday night, September 29.

Here's a look at the 2016 schedule of London games and past trips across the Atlantic:

** Week Date Visiting Team Home Team Site 4 Sunday, October 2 Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium 7 Sunday, October 23 New York Giants St. Louis Rams Twickenham Stadium 8 Sunday, October 30 Washington Redskins Cincinnati Bengals Wembley Stadium

*At the conclusion of the 2016 season, either 23 or 24 teams will have played in London since the inception of the International Series in 2007. Since that time, the NFL has achieved accelerated growth in the UK. Sunday viewership of NFL games has more than doubled and the Super Bowl audience has increased more than 75 percent. The league also has developed new and stronger business partnerships and, according to internal research, has a UK fan base of more than 13 million.

Participation in amateur football in the UK has risen by approximately 15 percent per year since 2007, with the latest figures showing that 40,000 people age 16 or older play regularly.