Throwback Thursday: Reggie Wayne's Orange Gloves Dazzled In "Win For Chuck"

Andrew Luck: "I do remember (that whole week) was weird. It was bizarre in a sense. I think the gravity of the situation hit guys maybe at different times. You have BA (Bruce Arians) stand up there and tell you that Chuck's (Pagano) sick and is in the hospital and then you have a doctor come into a team meeting, which is unprecedented in my career, and tell you what he's going through. But it didn't hit me then. I remember it hitting me when I walked out to practice and Coach Pagano wasn't there, 'Ok this is real life,' you know. It certainly provided a lot of perspective I think on football, on life and just thankful that Coach is healthy really at the end of the day."Chuck Pagano: "I was heavily dosed up on meds so I don't remember anything other than the final. Blame it on Dilaudid – it's pretty good stuff (laughs). The team was feeling pain at half but I wasn't. It was a different team (in the second half). It was a great win. One of the great comebacks by this team and that locker room by those players that are still here. That's what it is, it's a great memory, but I certainly had nothing to do with it."Aaron Rodgers:"I know there were a number of us wearing the 'CHUCKSTRONG' t-shirts. Unfortunately, I remember the outcome. We started off fast and had things going and turned the ball over a couple times in the second half and they got back into it and beat us. I believe it was Andrew's (Luck) first year I think he put up 400 yards passing or something like that. But yeah, I remember that and the atmosphere. This league is a connected league, when a coach or player deals with something much like you saw with (Eric) Berry last year on Kansas City, they have a big support system in the league and it was great to see Chuck (Pagano) beat it and obviously Eric come back and play so well last year after his battle with cancer. It is good to see those guys doing better."Mike McCarthy: "It hit home for all of us. I can recall being in a meeting on Friday and I was talking to one of our vice presidents, Russ Ball, and he made me aware of the purchasing of the t-shirts and what it was for and the idea of us purchasingt t-shirts for our players for the pregame. I addressed it in the team meeting and everybody was excited about it. I think it just shows you the solidarity of the National Football League, it is a family and I think it hit home for everybody, not only what he was dealing with and when. That's probably the one positive thing I remember about that game because it didn't end up very well. It was definitely a game that changed momentum and they obviously won it there in the end. I am just glad to see Chuck doing very well."