The Logistics Of The Colts Traveling To London This Week

"In theory, it seems easy because you just have to fill out the paperwork and get it done," Brown says, "but when you are talking about 90 guys (on the roster in the summer) and you are talking about the roster changing, there are a lot of things that come into play. It's things you don't have to worry about on a yearly basis, let alone a weekly basis. That's been challenging.

"You still don't feel comfortable because it's not here yet and you know the roster is still going to change a little bit. You do hope those new guys that come in here, have (a passport). We do have a plan, an expedited plan, and we will have to use that if we need one."