The Indiana Football Digest's Top Games – 2015 Week Four

By Paul Condry And Matt Kopsea

ANDREAN (3-0) AT MUNSTER (2-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm CT, Mustang Field.

COACHES: Phil Mason, 76-20 in eighth year at Andrean, 109-57 in 15th year overall. Leroy Marsh, 215-150 in 37th year at Munster.

LAST WEEK: Andrean beat New Prairie, 30-19. Munster beat Highland, 33-15.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Andrean 2-7, Munster 5-4.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Andrean, 16-4.

LAST MEETING: Andrean, 24-20, Sep. 12, 2014.

UP NEXT: Andrean hosts Hobart. Munster travels to Hammond Morton.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Munster always plays us tough. They are a very sound team and as always are big and physical. We have to play mistake-free and match the intensity level we know they will bring. We have to play better run defense and work to control the line of scrimmage." – Andrean coach Phil Mason.

"We need to improve a lot this week with our younger players to compete with Andrean. They once again have a very talented group of young athletes that play well together. We are definitely a work in progress and hope to be very competitive by tournament time." – Munster coach Leroy Marsh.

BEN DAVIS (2-1) AT CENTER GROVE (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Center Grove Field.

COACHES: Mike Kirschner, 68-28 in ninth year at Ben Davis, 82-54 in 13th year overall. Eric Moore, 150-54 in 17th year at Center Grove, 198-59 in 21st year overall.

LAST WEEK: Ben Davis lost to Pike, 30-27. Center Grove beat Carmel, 24-21.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Ben Davis 3-6, Center Grove 4-5.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Ben Davis, 14-8.

LAST MEETING: Ben Davis, 49-45, Nov. 14, 2014, semistate.

UP NEXT: Ben Davis plays host to Warren Central. Center Grove hosts North Central (Indianapolis).

COACHES COMMENTS: "Our youth and inexperience in key spots is going to need to grow up fast. We must cut down on penalties and mental mistakes in order for us to have a chance against Center Grove." – Ben Davis coach Mike Kirschner.

"Ben Davis and Center Grove will feature the rematch of the 2014 Class 6A semistate in which Ben Davis beat Center Grove (49-45) on the last play of the game with an unbelievable run for a touchdown of 60 yards by #12 (Chris Evans). A comeback win on a stage like that was one of a champion and that is what Ben Davis followed with the next week a state championship. The Trojans are really not using that as motivation for this game. Center Grove will have to contain #12 (Evans) and the rest of the Giants to win this game. After a win at Carmel that took a lot out of the Trojans, it has been a tough week to match the intensity to prepare for the Giants. As usual, a-three-and-out will be as bad as a turnover vs. the Giants, and the kicking game for Center Grove can't turn into a track meet for Ben Davis. The Trojans will have to be extremely smart in the way we kick the ball and play any special teams. The Giants possess talented athletes and can score at a whim. It will be imperative that the Center Grove defense gets off the field and let the ball control offense take over. If we can run the ball like last year's semistate, it could be a great night for the Trojans. But if the Giants control the run game and make a few big plays, it could be trouble for the Trojans." – Center Grove coach Eric Moore.

CARMEL (1-2) AT PIKE (2-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Pike Stadium.

COACHES: John Hebert, 1-2 in first year at Carmel. Jimmy Graves, 2-1 in first year at Pike.

LAST WEEK: Carmel lost to Center Grove, 24-21. Pike beat Ben Davis, 30-27.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Carmel 5-1, Pike 6-3.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Carmel, 5-0.

LAST MEETING: Carmel, 48-21, Sep. 12, 2014.

UP NEXT: Carmel hosts Lawrence North. Pike plays host to Lawrence Central.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Pike is a very talented football team on both sides of the ball. On defense, they do a very nice job getting after the quarterback and their cover guys are as good as it gets. On offense, we will need to be able to control the ball by being able to run block effectively as well as protect the passer and make throws and catches under tight coverage. Pike's offense is very explosive on the perimeter. (Quarterback) Derek Hawthorne is athletic, smart, and polished. We have to keep him contained and their wide receivers corralled. If we can have success limiting their run-game, we will increase our chances for victory." – Carmel coach John Hebert.

EAST CENTRAL (2-1) AT FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Wildcat Field.

COACHES: Justin Roden, 14-12 in third year at East Central. Kirk Kennedy, 8-5 in second year at Franklin County, 176-109 in 25th year overall.

LAST WEEK: East Central lost to Cincinnati LaSalle (Ohio), 43-20. Franklin County beat Rushville, 44-20.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: East Central 0-0, Franklin County 1-8.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: East Central, 27-8.

LAST MEETING: East Central, 37-13, Sep. 12, 2014.

UP NEXT: East Central travels to Batesville. Franklin County plays at Lawrenceburg.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Obviously for us, we have to win the battle in the trenches and stop #23 (halfback) Cole McCreary, who has rushed for over 600 yards in the first three games. Franklin County is very big up front and presents a tremendous challenge for our defense. The game is at their place, so it will be loud and they will be very fired up. We need to match their enthusiasm and play turnover free. Special teams will also be an important factor. Coach Kennedy has done a fantastic job turning around the program and has them full of confidence at 3-0. It should be an exciting night for rivalry football." – East Central coach Justin Roden.

"For us to beat East Central, we must first believe we can win. We must practice and prepare all week with confidence and efficiency. On Friday night, we must take the field prepared to out block, out tackle, out hit, out execute, and out hustle our opponents for 48 minutes. Offensively, we must make every possession count. We must run clock, establish field position, and score with no turnovers, no mistakes, and no penalties. Defensively, we must get all 11 to the football, tackle well, and not give up the big play. We also must be sound in the kicking game and take advantage of all opportunities that are presented. In short, we must be tougher mentally and physically than our opponent, play with great effort and intelligence, and not beat ourselves." – Franklin Central coach Kirk Kennedy.

EVANSVILLE REITZ (3-0) AT EVANSVILLE CENTRAL (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm CT, Central Stadium.

COACHES: Andy Hape, 22-6 in third year at Evansville Reitz. Andy Owen, 56-36 in ninth year at Evansville Central.

LAST WEEK: Evansville Reitz beat Castle, 35-30. Evansville Central beat Evansville Bosse, 47-0.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Evansville Reitz 2-4, Evansville Central 1-8.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Evansville Reitz, 26-11.

LAST MEETING: Evansville Reitz, 56-16, Sep. 12, 2014.

UP NEXT: Evansville Reitz travels to Evansville Harrison. Evansville Central hosts Castle.

COACHES COMMENTS: "This Friday's game against Central is going to be a battle. We are going to have to be able to match their athleticism and size in order to give us an opportunity to be successful." – Reitz coach Andy Hape.

"It will be a packed house at Central Stadium. We must take care of the football and be sound in the kicking game to beat Reitz. Our players must play at a very high level to beat the number one team in the state." – Central coach Andy Owen.

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN (2-1) AT FISHERS (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Clarian Field.

COACHES: Scott May, 71-23 in ninth year at Hamilton Southeastern, 74-42 in 11th year overall. Rick Wimmer, 73-35 in 10th year at Fishers, 237-118 in 33rd year overall.

LAST WEEK: Hamilton Southeastern beat Avon, 21-18. Fishers beat Noblesville, 38-13.

VS. COMMON FOES: Hamilton Southeastern 1-0; Fishers 1-0.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Hamilton Southeastern 2-7, Fishers 4-5.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Hamilton Southeastern, 7-6.

LAST MEETING: Fishers, 21-0, Oct. 24, 2014, sectional.

UP NEXT: Hamilton Southeastern plays Westfield at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fishers travels to Brownsburg.

COACHES COMMENTS: "This is week four and this will be our third ranked team to play. Fishers is a good team and for us to win, we have to be productive on offense vs. a very good defense. Productive to me is moving the chains and getting first downs. Big plays will come." – Hamilton Southeastern coach Scott May.

"HSE's impressive win over highly-ranked Avon establishes them as a real contender in (Class) 6A football. They once again have an outstanding defense led by Purdue-commit defensive end Collin Miller, who had three sacks vs. Avon last week. Also their quarterback Cory Poiry is averaging over 220 yards per game passing in their 'No Huddle Spread' offensive attack. Keys for the game are we have to limit turnovers and develop an efficient run-pass balanced attack on offense. Limit their big plays with great tackling and disciplined, pursuing defense. Do not allow them to get the running game going so we can get them in passing situations and pressure the quarterback." – Fishers coach Rick Wimmer.

INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (3-0) AT INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (2-1)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Lawrence North H.S.

COACHES: Vince Lorenzano, 143-30 in 13th year at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 203-99 in 25th year overall. Rick Streiff, 201-63 in 21st year at Indianapolis Cathedral, 222-95 in 26th year overall.

LAST WEEK: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard beat Indianapolis Roncalli, 31-8. Indianapolis Cathedral beat Mishawaka, 52-25.

VS. COMMON FOES: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 1-0; Indianapolis Cathedral 1-0.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 4-5, Indianapolis Cathedral 3-3.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Indianapolis Cathedral, 19-10.

LAST MEETING: Indianapolis Cathedral, 28-20, Sep. 13, 2014.

UP NEXT: Bishop Chatard hosts Cardinal Ritter. Cathedral plays at St. Xavier (Ohio).

COACHES COMMENTS: "We have to play a very emotional game. They have multiple (NCAA) D-1 players. We will need to give them things they have not seen. Finally, we need play very smart football." – Bishop Chatard coach Vince Lorenzano.

INDIANAPOLIS SCECINA (3-0) AT BEECH GROVE (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Beech Grove Field.

COACHES: Ott Hurrle, 157-118 in 24th year at Indianapolis Scecina, 158-127 in 26th year overall. Mark Weller, 17-29 in fifth year at Beech Grove, 30-50 in eighth year overall.

LAST WEEK: Indianapolis Scecina beat Park Tudor, 42-7. Beech Grove beat Speedway, 38-7.

VS. COMMON FOES: Indianapolis Scecina 2-0; Beech Grove 2-0.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Indianapolis Scecina 1-8, Beech Grove 1-8.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Indianapolis Scecina, 10-2.

LAST MEETING: Beech Grove, 54-22, Sep. 12, 2014.

UP NEXT: Scecina hosts Roncalli. Beech Grove plays host to Indianapolis Howe.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Beech Grove is a very strong, physical, and explosive team this year. For us to play with them, we will have to be at our very best. We cannot afford missed tackles that lead to big plays for them and offensively, we will need to try and control the tempo of the game. We have a very big task at hand this week in playing Coach Weller's team." – Scecina coach Ott Hurrle.

"We have to keep Scecina from driving the ball with their strong running game. Ball control and field position will be big keys to win this game." – Beech Grove coach Mark Weller.

JASPER (3-0) AT HERITAGE HILLS (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm CT, Patriot Field.

COACHES: Tony Ahrens, 118-29 in 13th year at Jasper. Todd Wilkerson, 22-15 in fourth year at Heritage Hills.

LAST WEEK: Jasper beat Boonville, 23-8. Heritage Hills beat Pike Central, 47-3.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Jasper 5-4, Heritage Hills 2-7.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Heritage Hills, 10-8.

LAST MEETING: Jasper, 24-14, Sep. 12, 2014.

UP NEXT: Jasper plays at Vincennes Lincoln. Heritage Hills travels to North Posey.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Heritage Hills has some very talented skill players and containing them in space will be difficult. They switch from a power game to a spread game and having the right players on the field will present a challenge." – Jasper coach Tony Ahrens.

"We have to be physical up front and we have to have great linebacker play. Jasper is an outstanding football team. We will need some of our inexperienced players to step up and make plays Friday night." – Heritage Hills coach Todd Wilkerson.

LINTON-STOCKTON (3-0) AT NORTH VERMILLION (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Gibson Field.

COACHES: Brian Oliver, 27-3 in third year at Linton-Stockton. Brian Crabtree, 40-2 in fourth year at North Vermillion, 75-41 in 11th year overall.

LAST WEEK: Linton-Stockton beat Tecumseh, 65-13. North Vermillion beat Covington, 47-7.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Linton-Stockton 3-6, North Vermillion 3-6.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: North Vermillion, 1-0.

LAST MEETING: North Vermillion, 31-8, Nov. 14, 2014, regional.

UP NEXT: Linton-Stockton plays at Springs Valley. North Vermillion hosts Riverton Parke.

COACHES COMMENTS: "In order for us to beat North Vermillion, we cannot give up the big play. We have to try to contain Jacob Earl and Cody Wright. Then, we have to establish the run and take care of the football." – Linton-Stockton coach Brian Oliver.

"We have to contain their explosive backs and not give up the big play. Offensively, we have to sustain drives. As a team, we have to match the speed that Linton plays with." – North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree.

NEW HAVEN (3-0) AT LEO (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Lion Field.

COACHES: Jim Rowland, 90-73 in 15th year at New Haven. Jared Sauder, 80-25 in 10th year at Leo.

LAST WEEK: New Haven beat DeKalb, 28-12. Leo beat Norwell, 40-0.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: New Haven 4-5, Leo 1-8.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: New Haven, 4-0.

LAST MEETING: New Haven, 34-27, Oct. 20, 2006, sectional.

UP NEXT: New Haven plays host to Norwell. Leo travels to East Noble.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Leo is a very well coached and talented football team. We must hold our own on the line of scrimmage and eliminate our penalties and turnovers in order to be successful against them. We have to establish our running game and do a better job of controlling the clock in order to keep their high-powered offense off the field. Our coverage units have to contain their great returners and help us win the field position game as well." – New Haven coach Jim Rowland.

"New Haven is a very well coached and athletic football team. They have explosive players in running back Nishawn Jones and wide receiver Tyon Woods. We are going to have to play sound defensively. Team pursuit and tackling will be very important in slowing those two athletes down. To be successful against New Haven, we will also need to take care of the football. Turnovers will be huge in this game. We will have to have a big game from our offensive line by getting push at the line of scrimmage in order to run the ball against an aggressive New Haven defense." – Leo coach Jared Sauder.

NORTHRIDGE (3-0) AT PLYMOUTH (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, The Rock Pile.

COACHES: Tom Wogomon, 21-6 in third year at Northridge, 46-43 in ninth year overall. John Barron, 91-34 in 12th year at Plymouth.

LAST WEEK: Northridge beat Wawasee, 21-0. Plymouth beat Warsaw, 35-21.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Northridge 3-5, Plymouth 3-6.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Plymouth, 29-5.

LAST MEETING: Plymouth, 35-19, Sep. 12, 2014.

UP NEXT: Northridge plays at Warsaw. Plymouth travels to Elkhart Memorial.

COACHES COMMENTS: "We are going to have to play a very disciplined, physical football game at Plymouth this Friday. (Quarterback) Jack Barron is special football player. He understands and operates the offense so well. Any breakdown on our end when they have the ball will result in a big play on their end. On offense, we must be able to the move the ball through the air. Plymouth's defense is just too good to just run at them all night." – Northridge coach Tom Wogomon.

"We have to defend a very talented sophomore quarterback in Nick Hooley, and a multiple gun-type offense that can run it and also move the ball in the air. We also have to find a way to score some points against a very stingy defense that has only allowed 21 points in three games to start the season." – Plymouth coach John Barron.

WABASH (3-0) AT MACONAQUAH (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Maconaquah Field.

COACHES: Floyd McWhirt, 7-37 in fifth year at Wabash. Mark Hartman, 24-39 in seventh year at Maconaquah, 25-58 in ninth year overall.

LAST WEEK: Wabash beat Manchester, 42-0. Maconaquah beat Whitko, 20-12.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Wabash 2-7, Maconaquah 3-6.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: No meetings.

UP NEXT: Wabash plays host to Southwood. Maconaquah hosts Peru.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Maconaquah is new to the conference, and coming in is playing strong. We believe this will be a big battle and test. This is the best team we have played this season, and we expect a grind. The winner of this game will come from the line of scrimmage. We have a quick defensive line against the Braves' big offensive line. The same goes for our offense. It will be a huge test for our linemen this week. Communication upfront will be a key. Whoever wins the line of scrimmage will win the game Friday."- Wabash coach Floyd McWhirt.

"Wabash is a very good football team on both sides of the ball. Defensively, we will need to keep their ground game contained and play assignment football. Offensively, we need to win the battle up front. Wabash brings a ton of pressure, so our down folks will need to be on point for us to have success." – Maconaquah coach Mark Hartman.

WHITING (3-0) AT WHEELER (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 pm CT, Wheeler Field.

COACHES: Jeff Cain, 154-75 in 22nd year at Whiting. Tony Klimczak, 24-11 in fourth year at Wheeler.

LAST WEEK: Whiting beat Boone Grove, 28-6. Wheeler beat Hammond Noll, 49-6.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Whiting 3-6, Wheeler 2-7.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Tied, 6-6.

LAST MEETING: Whiting, 27-10, Sep. 12, 2014.

UP NEXT: Whiting plays host to Lake Station. Wheeler hosts North Newton.

COACHES COMMENTS: "Taking care of ourselves is first. We will need to reduce the amount of mistakes we make Friday. More specifically, eliminate turnovers and reduce our penalties. From a Wheeler stand point, we will need to slow down their running game which features three senior threats that are having a great start to their season." – Whiting coach Jeff Cain.

"We need to play physical, mistake free football. We need to be disciplined in our technique for four quarters." – Wheeler coach Tony Klimczak.

WINAMAC (2-1) AT LAVILLE (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 pm ET, Lancer Field.

COACHES: Tim Roth, 229-135 in 35th year at Winamac. Will Hostrawser, 16-9 in third year at LaVille.

LAST WEEK: Winamac beat Culver, 48-15. LaVille beat Knox, 32-7.

VS. COMMON FOES: Winamac 1-0; LaVille 1-0.

OPPONENTS' RECORDS: Winamac 4-5, LaVille 2-7.

SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Winamac, 1-0.

LAST MEETING: Winamac, 33-3, Nov. 7, 2014, sectional.

UP NEXT: Winamac travels to North Judson. LaVille plays at Caston.

COACHES COMMENTS: "What we have to do Friday vs. LaVille is control the pace of the game with our offense and not allow them to keep the ball for long periods of time with BIG drives to eat the clock. Our best defense might be our offense by hanging on to the ball and shortening the game for us." – Winamac coach Tim Roth.