THE INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST'S INSIDER – 2015 PLAYOFFS VOLUME 5

BY PAUL CONDRY AND MATT KOPSEA

HOT OFF THE PRESS

There will be a new state champion in Class 1A after Linton-Stockton knocked off 2014 winner North Vermillion, 56-27, in the southern semistate. The Miners earned their first trip to the title game and ended the Falcons' 10-game post-season winning streak in the process.

Whiting claimed its first semistate crown with a 14-7 decision over previously unbeaten Woodlan in the Class 2A northern semistate.

Although New Palestine won't be able to defend its Class 4A state crown, it will go for the Class 5A title after crushing Castle, 56-6, in the southern semistate final.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard captured its 14th semistate crown with a 29-20 victory over top-ranked and previously unbeaten Gibson Southern in the Class 3A southern semistate.

West Lafayette earned a spot in the Class 3A finale by rallying for a 14-10 win over Mishawaka Marian in the northern semistate. It was the fourth title for the Red Devils, who battled back from a 10-0 halftime deficit.

Lafayette Central Catholic claimed its sixth semistate crown with a 45-6 triumph over Northfield in Class 1A.

Monrovia is back in the state title game for the first time since 2009 with a thrilling 37-31 win over Indianapolis Howe in the Class 2A southern semistate.

East Central punched its ticket to the state finals for the first time since 1994 with a 21-0 blanking of Indianapolis Roncalli in the Class 4A southern semistate. The Trojans also avenged an earlier 31-10 setback to the Rebels.

Fort Wayne Snider ended Kokomo's dream of perfection with a 56-20 triumph over the Wildkats in the Class 5A northern semistate. The Panthers captured their seventh title and first since 2012.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger made it 13 consecutive wins by cruising to a 41-7 win over South Bend St. Joseph in the Class 4A northern semistate. The Saints have now won nine semistate championships and are back in the title game for the first time since 2013.

After 25 seasons, Mike Johnson has left Pioneer to become the new coach at Logansport. Johnson, who replaces Brad Urban, was 214-78 with the Panthers, which included a 12-1 finish this season. He captured eight sectionals, the 1997 Class 1A state title, and a state runner-up finish in 2014.

Former Notre Dame standout Antwon Jones is the new coach at South Bend Adams. Jones, who replaces Craig Redman, spent the last four seasons at Niles (Michigan) where he went 13-23. Prior to that, Jones was 26-21 in four years at South Bend Washington, where he guided the Panthers to the 2011 Class 4A state runner-up finish.

Hammond Bishop Noll is in need of a new coach after Paul Douglass stepped down after two seasons. He was 1-19 overall and 0-10 this past fall.

Jed Richman has resigned after three seasons at Lawrence Central. His overall mark with the Bears was 10-21, including 3-7 this past season.

Ryan Hall has ended his six-year run at Fort Wayne North with a 36-29 mark, including a 4-6 record in 2015.

STAY TUNED

NOVEMBER 27

Class 1A final: Lafayette Central Catholic (14-0) vs. Linton-Stockton (13-1), Noon

Class 3A final: West Lafayette (13-1) vs. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (10-3), 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A final: Fort Wayne Snider (12-1) vs. New Palestine (13-0), 7:05 p.m.

NOVEMBER 28

Class 2A final: Whiting (13-1) vs. Monrovia (13-1), Noon

Class 4A final: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (13-1) vs. East Central (12-2), 3:30 p.m.

Class 6A final: Penn (12-1) vs. Center Grove (13-0), 7:05 p.m.

AWARDS GALORE

The 2016 Griddys Awards program will take place on Sunday, March 20, 2016 at the Indianapolis Colts' Indiana Farm Bureau Center. More details will be coming for the ninth annual affair that celebrates the heroes and champions of the 2015 Indiana high school football campaign.

HERE IS TO THE CHAMPIONS

Here is the last time these clubs started 14-0: Lafayette Central Catholic (2011).

Last time staring 13-0: Center Grove (first time), New Palestine (2014).

SEMISTATE CHAMPS BY CONFERENCE

Eastern Indiana: East Central

Greater South Shore: Whiting

Hoosier: Lafayette Central Catholic, West Lafayette

Hoosier Heritage: New Palestine

Indiana Crossroads: Monrovia

Metropolitan: Center Grove

Northern Indiana: Penn

Summit Athletic: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne Snider

Independents: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Linton-Stockton

Prior to 2015, here is the last time these clubs won a semistate title

CLASS 6A: Penn (2011), Center Grove (2008)

CLASS 5A: Fort Wayne Snider (2012), New Palestine (2014)

CLASS 4A: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2013), East Central (1994)

CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2009), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2012)

CLASS 2A: Whiting (none), Monrovia (2009)

CLASS 1A: Lafayette Central Catholic (2011), Linton-Stockton (none)

HEAD OF THE CLASS

Here are the all-time leaders in playoff wins (records through 11/21/15).

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 122-22 (.847)

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 116-23 (.835)

Carmel – 113-32 (.779)

Indianapolis Cathedral – 111-22 (.835)

Penn – 110-31 (.779)

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 102-31 (.767)

Indianapolis Roncalli - 100-27 (.787)

Jimtown – 98-30 (.766)

Fort Wayne Snider – 98-32 (.754)

Ben Davis - 97-24 (.802)

Sheridan – 94-27 (.777)

Hobart - 92-33 (.736)

Evansville Mater Dei - 89-32 (.736)

NorthWood - 87-33 (.725)

Warren Central - 82-24 (.774)

BEST COMBINED RECORD DURING 2014-2015 (bolded teams still active)

New Palestine (28-0),Evansville Mater Dei (26-2),*North Vermillion (27-2), Columbus East (24-2), Pioneer (25-3), Penn (24-2), Bloomington South (22-3), Gibson Southern (23-3), Whiting (23-2), Carmel (23-4), Linton-Stockton (24-3), Jasper (20-4), Plymouth (21-4), Tri-Central (20-3), Brownstown Central (20-4),Tri-West (22-5),Lafayette Central Catholic (24-4), Monrovia (24-4),Andrean (21-5),Center Grove (22-4),Eastern Hancock (20-4), Evansville Reitz (20-4), Heritage Hills (20-4), Winamac (20-4),Fort Wayne Snider (22-4),Leo (20-5), Wheeler (19-4), Winchester (20-5), Woodlan (21-5), Batesville (19-5), Northeastern (18-4), Northview (18-4),West Lafayette (20-4)*, Kokomo (18-5).

UPS AND DOWNS

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

New Palestine has 10 tournament wins in a row.

New Palestine has won 28 games in a row.

Lafayette Central Catholic has 14 consecutive wins.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Monrovia, and Center Grove have a 13-game winning streak.

ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS (updated 11/21/15)

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 15, Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 14, Indianapolis Cathedral 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 11, Penn 11, Sheridan 10, Ben Davis 10, Carmel 10, Hobart 9, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 9, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 9, Warren Central 8, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Andrean 6, Tri-West 6, Lafayette Central Catholic 6, NorthWood 5, Evansville Mater Dei 5, Bremen 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, South Bend St. Joseph 4, West Lafayette 4, Bloomington South 3, Concord 3, Fountain Central 3, Goshen 3, East Central 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Jasper 3, Lowell 3, Southridge 3, Tipton 3, Zionsville 3, Center Grove 3.

ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS (updated 11/21/15)

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 12, Indianapolis Cathedral 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 11, Sheridan 9, Indianapolis Roncalli 8, Warren Central 8, Ben Davis 8, Carmel 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 6, Penn 5, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 4, Jimtown 4, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Andrean 2, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Brownsburg 2, Castle 2, Columbus East 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Goshen 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, Lawrenceburg 2, North Montgomery 2, West Lafayette 2, Zionsville 2.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded indicates still playing) (Through 11/21/15)