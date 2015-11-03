The Indiana Football Digest's Insider – 2015 Playoffs Volume 2

BY PAUL CONDRY AND MATT KOPSEA

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Lebanon was forced to forfeit earlier victories over Frankfort (29-14) and Crawfordsville (51-0) for the use of an ineligible player.

There will be a new state champion in Class 6A with Avon's 27-22 decision over Ben Davis in the Sectional 5 finale.

Marion will be in need of a new coach after Ryan Vermillion announced his resignation after three seasons. He compiled a 2-29 mark with the Giants, including a 0-10 record this past year.

After three seasons, Mike Hammons has called it quits at Crawfordsville. His final mark with the Athenians was 5-25, including a 3-7 record in 2015.

Monroe Central advanced to the sectional final for the first time in program history with a 20-6 win over previously unbeaten Tri-Central in Class 1A action.

Indianapolis Howe knocked Eastern Hancock from the ranks of the unbeatens with a 34-13 triumph in Class 2A play, while Greenwood ended Northview's hopes of perfection with a 29-17 win in Class 4A tourney play.

Among the teams hoping to celebrate their first sectional crown in football this coming Friday are South Bend Adams, Knox, Winchester, Indianapolis Howe, Monroe Central, Clinton Prairie, Northfield, Cambridge City Lincoln, and North Central (Farmersburg).

STAY TUNED

CLASS 6A REGIONAL FINALS

Penn (10-1) at Merrillville (7-4)

Carmel (9-2) at Homestead (8-3)

Indianapolis Cathedral (8-3) at Avon (9-2)

Center Grove (11-0) at Warren Central (8-3)

CLASS 5A SECTIONAL FINALS

SECTIONAL 9: South Bend Adams (8-3) at Mishawaka (7-3)

SECTIONAL 10: Fort Wayne Snider (9-1) at Concord (8-2)

SECTIONAL 11: Lafayette Jeff (8-2) at Westfield (6-4)

SECTIONAL 12: Huntington North (3-7) at Kokomo (10-0)

SECTIONAL 13: Decatur Central (8-2) at Zionsville (4-6)

SECTIONAL 14: New Palestine (10-0) at Columbus East (11-0)

SECTIONAL 15: Terre Haute North (4-6) at Bloomington South (10-0)

SECTIONAL 16: Castle (6-4) at Bedford North Lawrence (5-5)

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL FINALS

SECTIONAL 17: Lowell (11-0) at East Chicago Central (6-5)

SECTIONAL 18: South Bend St. Joseph (6-5) at South Bend Washington (8-3) (Clay Field)

SECTIONAL 19: NorthWood (8-3) at Plymouth (9-2)

SECTIONAL 20: Leo (10-1) at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (10-1)

SECTIONAL 21: Indianapolis Roncalli (7-4) at Greenwood (7-4)

SECTIONAL 22: Pendleton Heights (5-6) at Delta (8-3)

SECTIONAL 23: Seymour (5-6) at East Central (9-2)

SECTIONAL 24: Jasper (10-1) at Evansville Harrison (9-2)

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL FINALS

SECTIONAL 25: Hammond (10-1) at Mishawaka Marian (8-3)

SECTIONAL 26: Culver Academy (6-5) at Garrett (9-2)

SECTIONAL 27: Bellmont (9-2) at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-3)

SECTIONAL 28: North Montgomery (8-3) at West Lafayette (10-1)

SECTIONAL 29: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (7-3) at Tri-West (8-3)

SECTIONAL 30: Lawrenceburg (7-4) at Batesville (10-1)

SECTIONAL 31: Southridge (8-3) at Brownstown Central (9-2)

SECTIONAL 32: Princeton (9-2) at Gibson Southern (11-0)

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL FINALS

SECTIONAL 33: Knox (6-5) at Whiting (10-1)

SECTIONAL 34: Bremen (6-5) at Lewis Cass (8-3)

SECTIONAL 35: Whitko (6-5) at Woodlan (11-0)

SECTIONAL 36: Eastbrook (11-0) at Winchester (9-2)

SECTIONAL 37: Indianapolis Scecina (6-5) at Heritage Christian (9-2)

SECTIONAL 38: Indianapolis Howe (8-3) at Triton Central (7-4)

SECTIONAL 39: Monrovia (10-1) at North Putnam (9-2)

SECTIONAL 40: Evansville Mater Dei (11-0) at North Posey (4-7)

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL FINALS

SECTIONAL 41: North Judson (9-2) at Pioneer (11-0)

SECTIONAL 42: Clinton Prairie (8-3) at Lafayette Central Catholic (11-0)

SECTIONAL 43: LaVille (9-2) at Northfield (6-5)

SECTIONAL 44: Monroe Central (9-2) at Adams Central (10-1)

SECTIONAL 45: North Vermillion (10-1) at South Putnam (8-3)

SECTIONAL 46: Cambridge City Lincoln (5-6) at Indianapolis Lutheran (7-4)

SECTIONAL 47: West Washington (10-0) at North Decatur (8-3)

SECTIONAL 48: North Central (Farmersburg) (7-4) at Linton-Stockton (10-1)

AWARDS GALORE

The 2016 Griddys Awards program will take place on Sunday, March 20, 2016 at the Indianapolis Colts' Indiana Farm Bureau Center. More details will be coming for the ninth annual affair that celebrates the heroes and champions of the 2015 Indiana high school football campaign.

HIGHS AND LOWS

Here is the last time these clubs started 11-0: Bloomington South (10-0-1999), Center Grove (first time), Columbus East (2014), Eastbrook (2010), Evansville Mater Dei (2014), Gibson Southern (2013), Kokomo (10-0- 1996), Lafayette Central Catholic (2011), Lowell (2008), New Palestine (10-0-2014), Pioneer (2005), West Washington (10-0-1976), Woodlan (first time).

Here is the last time these clubs opened 0-10: Blackford (2012), Clarksville (first time), Fort Wayne Wayne (2011), Frontier (0-9-2012), Hammond Bishop Noll (first time), Hammond Clark (2004), Indianapolis Marshall (first time), Madison (2010), Marion (first time), Martinsville (first time), North Central (Indianapolis) (2014), Prairie Heights (2009), Switzerland County (first time), Wood Memorial (2014).

HERE IS TO THE CHAMPIONS

Prior to this year, here is the last time these Class 6A programs won a sectional championship: Merrillville (2014), Penn (2014), Homestead (2006), Carmel (2014), Avon (2010), Indianapolis Cathedral (2014), Warren Central (2014), Center Grove (2014).

Here is the last time these Class 6A clubs have won a regional title: Merrillville (2012), Penn (2014), Homestead (1998), Carmel (2014), Avon (2005), Indianapolis Cathedral (2014), Warren Central (2013), Center Grove (2014).

Here is the last time these programs won a sectional title.

CLASS 5A: South Bend Adams (never), Mishawaka (2013), Concord (2013), Fort Wayne Snider (2014), Lafayette Jeff(2002), Westfield (2014), Huntington North (1993), Kokomo (1985), Zionsville (2008), Decatur Central (2005), New Palestine (2014), Columbus East (2014), Terre Haute North (2013), Bloomington South (2014), Bedford North Lawrence (2011), Castle (2012)

CLASS 4A: Lowell (2014), East Chicago Central (2013), South Bend St. Joseph (2011), South Bend Washington (2011), NorthWood (2011), Plymouth (2001), Leo (2011), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2013), Indianapolis Roncalli (2014), Greenwood (2005), Pendleton Heights (2011), Delta (2009), Seymour (2001), East Central (2010), Jasper (2013), Evansville Harrison (1997)

CLASS 3A: Hammond (2000), Mishawaka Marian (2012), Culver Academy (2000), Garrett (2003), Bellmont (2011), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2014), North Montgomery (2008), West Lafayette (2013), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2013), Tri-West (2014), Lawrenceburg (2012), Batesville (2009), Southridge (2013), Brownstown Central (2013), Princeton (1986), Gibson Southern (2013)

CLASS 2A: Knox (never), Whiting (1997), Bremen (2014), Lewis Cass (2012), Whitko (1986), Woodlan (1988), Eastbrook (2012), Winchester (never), Heritage Christian (2008), Indianapolis Scecina (2013), Triton Central (2014), Indianapolis Howe (never), Monrovia (2014), North Putnam (2010), North Posey (2005), Evansville Mater Dei (2014).

CLASS 1A: Pioneer (2014), North Judson (2004), Lafayette Central Catholic (2014), Clinton Prairie (never), LaVille (2003), Northfield (never), Adams Central (2011), Monroe Central (never), North Vermillion (2014), South Putnam (2013), Cambridge City Lincoln (never), Indianapolis Lutheran (2014), West Washington (2012), North Decatur (1998), Linton-Stockton (2014), North Central (Farmersburg) (never).

HEAD OF THE CLASS

Here are the all-time leaders in playoff wins (records through 10/31/15).

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 122-21 (.853)

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 113-23 (.831)

Carmel – 112-31 (.783)

Indianapolis Cathedral – 111-21 (.841)

Penn – 108-31 (.777)

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 99-31 (.762)

Indianapolis Roncalli - 98-26 (.790)

Jimtown – 98-30 (.766)

Ben Davis - 97-24 (.802)

Fort Wayne Snider – 95-32 (.748)

Sheridan – 94-27 (.777)

Hobart - 92-33 (.736)

Evansville Mater Dei - 88-31 (.739)

NorthWood - 87-32 (.731)

Warren Central - 82-23 (.781)

UPS AND DOWNS

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Indianapolis Cathedral has won 32 straight tournament contests.

Tri-West and North Vermillion have captured eight consecutive playoff games.

New Palestine has seven tournament wins in a row.

New Palestine has won 25 games in a row.

Center Grove, Columbus East, Eastbrook, Evansville Mater Dei, Gibson Southern, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lowell, Pioneer, and Woodlan have an 11-game winning streak.

Bloomington South, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Kokomo, Monrovia, and West Washington have won 10 straight games.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

North Central (Indianapolis) and Wood Memorial have 20 straight losses

Cloverdale has lost 19 straight games on the field.

Frontier and Clarksville have a 15-game losing streak.

Hammond Bishop Noll has lost 14 straight games.

Indianapolis Marshall has dropped 13 straights contests.

Hammond Clark and Prairie Heights have suffered 12 losses in a row.

Blackford, Fort Wayne Wayne, Madison, Marion, and Martinsville have lost 11 consecutive games.

Switzerland County has lost 10 straight games.

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (updated 10/31/15)

Carmel 27, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 24, Fort Wayne Snider 23, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 22, Jimtown 22, Penn 22, Indianapolis Cathedral 21, Indianapolis Ben Davis 20, Hobart 19, Sheridan 19, Evansville Mater Dei 18, Adams Central 17, Andrean 17, Indianapolis Roncalli 17, NorthWood 17, Lawrenceburg 16, Warren Central 16, East Central 15, Evansville Reitz 15, Griffith 15, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 15, Bremen 13, Jasper 13, Heritage Hills 12, Linton-Stockton 12, North Judson 12, Center Grove 11, Eastbrook 11, Lowell 11, Merrillville 11, Tri-West 11, Zionsville 11, Bloomington South 10, Brownstown Central 10, Columbus East 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Evansville Memorial 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, South Putnam 10, Valparaiso 10, West Lafayette 10.

ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS (updated 10/31/15)

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 18, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 18, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 17, Carmel 17, Indianapolis Cathedral 17, Hobart 15, Ben Davis 15, Penn 15 Sheridan 14, Fort Wayne Snider 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 13, Evansville Mater Dei 12, Jimtown 12, Jasper 11, NorthWood 10, Adams Central 10, South Putnam 10, Center Grove 10, Bloomington South 9, Heritage Hills 9, Tri-West 9, Warren Central 8, Bremen 8, Linton-Stockton 8, Andrean 8, Columbus East 8, Evansville Memorial 7, Franklin Central 7, West Lafayette 7.

ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS (updated 10/31/15)

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 15, Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 13, Indianapolis Cathedral 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 11, Penn 10, Sheridan 10, Ben Davis 10, Carmel 10, Hobart 9, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 9, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 8, Warren Central 8, Fort Wayne Snider 6, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Andrean 6, Tri-West 6, Lafayette Central Catholic 5, NorthWood 5, Evansville Mater Dei 5, Bremen 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, South Bend St. Joseph 4, Bloomington South 3, Concord 3, Fountain Central 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Jasper 3, Lowell 3, Southridge 3, Tipton 3, West Lafayette 3, Zionsville 3.

ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS (updated 10/31/15)

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 12, Indianapolis Cathedral 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 11, Sheridan 9, Indianapolis Roncalli 8, Warren Central 8, Ben Davis 8, Carmel 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 6, Penn 5, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 4, Jimtown 4, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Andrean 2, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Brownsburg 2, Castle 2, Columbus East 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Goshen 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, Lawrenceburg 2, North Montgomery 2, West Lafayette 2, Zionsville 2.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded indicates still playing) (Through 10/30/15)

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 395, Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 330,*Mike Gillin (Indian Creek) 299, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 277, Mo Moriarity (Bloomington South) 272, Rick Wimmer (Fishers) 241, Tim Roth (Winamac) 235, Bruce Scifres (Indianapolis Roncalli) 231, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 229, Rick Streiff (Indianapolis Cathedral) 228, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 227, John Broughton (Pendleton Heights) 226, Scott Mannering (Lewis Cass) 223, Leroy Marsh (Munster) 218, George Gilbert (Tri-Central) 214, Mike Johnson (Pioneer) 213, Jim Davis (North White) 208,Vince Lorenzano (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 207, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 206, Grant Zgunda (Delta) 203, Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 200,Kevin O'Shea (Lafayette Central Catholic) 198, Mark Bless (Avon) 198, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 195, Brian Moore (Lafayette Jeff) 187, Brett Colby (Kokomo) 186, Bart Curtis (Mishawaka) 184, John Hendryx (Knox) 181, Kirk Kennedy (Franklin County) 179,Sherwood Haydock (Woodlan) 164, Jeff Cain (Whiting) 161,Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 161, Herb King (Rockville) 160, Tim Able (Triton Central) 152*.

COACHING MILESTONES

CLOSING IN ON 400:Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 395

CLOSING IN ON 300:Mike Gillin (Indian Creek) 299

CLOSING IN ON 200:Mark Bless (Avon) 198, Kevin O'Shea (Lafayette Central Catholic) 198