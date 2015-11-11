THE INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST HONOR ROLL – 2015 PLAYOFFS VOLUME 3

BY PAUL CONDRY AND MATT KOPSEA

TOP PERFORMANCES IN CLASS 6A

Camden Bohn went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark with 20 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns in Penn's 56-38 win over Merrillville in a regional final. Bohn also threw for 68 yards and two scores, while Landon Martz added 154 yards and two scores and caught a pass for another tally for the Kingsmen. D.J. Wilkins tossed for 254 yards and two scores and ran for 132 yards and one tally, and James Kirkten added five receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates, who racked up over 500 yards of offense.

Brandon Peters' 10-yard strike to Andrew Griffin in the second overtime lifted Avon to a 37-34 win over five-time defending state champion Indianapolis Cathedral in regional action. The setback snapped Cathedral's state-best 32-game post-season winning streak. Peters finished with 236 yards passing and three scores and also ran for a touchdown, and Griffin had nine receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns for the Orioles. Max Bortenschlager tossed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, Luke Sanders added six catches for 119 yards and one score, Daijon Collins had a pair of touchdown catches, and Evan Christopher rushed for 128 yards and one score for the Irish.

Titus McCoy scampered for 126 yards and three touchdowns, helping Center Grove to a 24-13 win over Warren Central in regional play. Baily Bennett chipped in 10 tackles for the Trojans. Zach Summeier tossed for 207 yards and one score for the Warriors.

Tobias Watkins romped for 185 yards and two touchdowns, leading Carmel to a 41-7 win over Homestead in regional action. Stephen Watts added two trips to the end zone for the Greyhounds. Drew Keszei threw for 132 yards and one touchdown and ran for 102 yards for the Spartans.

CLASS 5A

Alex Neligh and Duke Blackwell hooked up for a pair of touchdown passes, helping defending Class 4A state champion New Palestine post a 24-14 win over 2013 state champion Columbus East in the Sectional 14 final. Neligh tossed for 128 yards and ran for 54 yards and one score, and Nick Brickens added 119 yards on the ground for the Dragons. Josh Major threw for 155 yards and a touchdown, and Steve O'Neal added 154 yards on the ground and a touchdown reception for the Olympians.

Money Woods rambled for 116 yards and two touchdowns, lifting Fort Wayne Snider to a 47-21 win over Concord in the Sectional 10 finale. Isaac Stiebeling tossed for 284 yards and one score and ran for another tally, Max Hippenhammer had five receptions for 156 yards, and Dominick Scott added two scores on the ground for the Panthers. Jason Grooms tossed for 168 yards and three scores, and Luke Simon added a pair of touchdown catches for the Minutemen.

Jeron Gray moved into second place all-time in rushing yards by running for 220 yards and four touchdowns in Kokomo's 57-0 blanking of Huntington North for the Sectional 12 championship. Jordan Matthews caught a touchdown pass to go along with three interceptions, Keenan Wheeler ran for two scores, and Kyle Wade tossed for 104 yards and one tally as the Wildkats earned their first crown since 1985.

Peyton Marshall scampered for 176 yards and two touchdowns, helping Mishawaka to a 27-6 win over South Bend Adams for the Sectional 9 crown. Darian Phillips added 137 yards rushing and one score for the Cavemen. Andrew Burgess threw for 134 yards and one score for the Eagles.

Ryan Pepiot passed for 255 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score, leading Westfield to a 45-27 win over Lafayette Jeff in the Sectional 11 final. Evan Manley had five receptions for 117 yards and one score for the Shamrocks. Devon Colonis had 203 yards through the air with two scores, and Jackson Garnett racked up 14 tackles for the Bronchos.

Brenden Mikesell rambled for 186 yards and four touchdowns, lifting Zionsville to the Sectional 13 title with a 50-32 victory over Decatur Central. Trevor Leighty threw for 172 yards and three scores for the Eagles. Tyrone Tracy ran for 209 yards and two touchdowns, and Braxton Wilson added 105 yards passing and two tallies for the Hawks.

Gavin Yeskie tossed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score, guiding Bloomington South to the Sectional 15 crown with a 35-7 win over Terre Haute North. Kristian Pechac added two scores on the ground, and Sam Helm recorded 12 tackles for the Panthers. Logan Grimm passed for 122 yards and one score, while Angelo Cooper and Braxton Poore registered 16 and 11 tackles respectively for the Patriots.

Dayne Keller completed 13-of-15 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns as Castle cruised to a 49-13 win over Bedford North Lawrence in the Sectional 16 finale. Noah McLean caught four passes for 171 yards and two scores, Alex Garten added four receptions for 96 yards and three scores, and Jadrien Higginson rushed for 108 yards and one score for the Knights. Brayden Tidd was 20-of-24 through the air for 207 yards and one score and ran for 160 yards and a touchdown, while Drew Roberts had nine receptions for 101 yards and one tally for the Stars.

CLASS 4A

Ryan Hales threw for 173 yards and four touchdowns as Evansville Harrison claimed its first sectional crown since 1997 with a 48-13 decision over Jasper in the Sectional 24 final. Noah McBride caught three passes for 103 yards and two scores, Adonis Stewart and Elijah Harvey both had a scoring run and catch, and Gabe Wekler scampered for 116 yards for the Warriors. Justin Persohn tossed for 117 yards and one touchdown for the Wildcats.

Ike James ran for a season-high 256 yards and four touchdowns, leading Lowell to a 34-16 win over East Chicago Central in the Sectional 17 finale. Dustin Thomas added 10 tackles for the Red Devils. Devonte Jones passed for 218 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 67 yards for the Cardinals.

Ryley Pease tossed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in Delta's 46-32 win over Pendleton Heights in the Sectional 22 final. Zach Mills, who is the state's leading rusher, ran for 157 yards and two scores and caught a pass for another tally, and Mitchell Hahn caught eight passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles. Logan Drye had 190 yards on the ground and four scores for the Arabians.

Jack Barron rolled up more than 100 yards rushing and passing, helping Plymouth rally for a 37-29 victory over NorthWood for the Sectional 19 crown. Barron threw for 136 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 155 yards and a score, and also caught a pass for a tally as the Rockies won their first sectional title since 2001. Trey Bilinski tossed for 171 yards and two touchdowns, Bailey Gessinger ran for 112 yards and one score, and Tanner Cleveland added a scoring run, catch, and 10 tackles for the Panthers.

Tony Carmola passed and ran for touchdowns as South Bend St. Joseph downed South Bend Washington, 21-13, for the Sectional 18 championship. Courtney Rowell added a scoring run and catch for the Indians. Tyler White tossed for 207 yards and one score, and John-Michael Hankerson had three catches for 103 yards and one touchdown for the Panthers.

Amaun Clark ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's 24-22 win over Leo for the Sectional 20 crown. Austin Burns recorded 10 tackles for the Saints. Tyler Hensinger scored twice for the Lions, who had a 40-yard field goal attempt by Ben Von Guten come up short at the finish.

Robbie Strader tossed for 202 yards and one touchdown and ran for two more scores, leading Indianapolis Roncalli to a 37-19 win over Greenwood for the Sectional 21 championship. Nate Fries added 114 yards rushing and one score for the Rebels. Seth Gallman threw for 126 yards and two scores, and Dylan Rosado added a scoring catch and a 95-yard kickoff return for another tally for the Woodmen.

Luke Patton ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and threw for two more scores, lifting East Central to a 58-6 win over Seymour in the Sectional 23 title contest. Doug Rosemeyer added 109 yards on the ground and three scores, and Logan Stone crossed the goal line twice for the Trojans. Alan Perry tossed for 168 yards and one score for the Owls.

CLASS 3A

Jarrod Stiver and Gabe Coleman combined for more than 200 yards on the ground as Indianapolis Bishop Chatard cruised to a 42-10 win over defending state champion Tri-West for the Sectional 29 title. Stiver had 125 yards and three touchdowns, while Coleman added 97 yards and two scores for the Trojans. Jake Hill tossed for 142 yards, and Wes Cook ran for 101 yards and one tally for the Bruins.

Mikey Kidwell's 10-yard touchdown pass to Matt Marley with 8.7 seconds left lifted West Lafayette to the Sectional 28 crown with a 35-28 win over North Montgomery. Kidwell threw for 262 yards and three scores, Travis Rolle tallied 169 yards on the ground and two scores, and Jack Folkers had seven catches for 94 yards and two tallies for the Red Devils. Baylee Adams tossed for 251 yards and one score and ran for another touchdown, Jordan Banta racked up 22 tackles, and Alex Parsons added six receptions for 138 yards, a scoring run, fumble recovery, and two interceptions, including one returned for a score, for the Chargers.

Jake Whitfield and Zander Horvath both went over the 100-yard rushing mark in Mishawaka Marian's 49-9 thrashing of Hammond for the Sectional 25 championship. Whitfield ran for 127 yards and two scores and caught a pass for another tally, and Horvath added 114 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Tomasi threw for 106 yards and two scores for the Knights. Devon Moore recorded 140 total yards and a touchdown run for the Wildcats.

David Pumarejo ran for a touchdown, booted a 30-yard field goal, and converted a pair of extra-points in Culver Academy's 23-21 win over Garrett for the Sectional 26 title. Michael Bocker threw for 106 yards and one score and ran for another tally as the Eagles captured their first crown since 2000. Tanner Burns tossed for 175 yards and one score and ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns, while Cameron Smith racked up 13 tackles for the Railroaders.

Nick Sellers went 18-of-23 for 273 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores as Gibson Southern downed Princeton, 49-21, for the Sectional 32 championship. Griffin Scheller added two scores for the Titans, Lane Rumple tossed for 149 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Kane Madison recorded 17 tackles for the Tigers.

Caleb Hankenson's 68-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the game guided Bellmont to a 21-7 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers for the Sectional 27 crown.

Zach Mears ran for 167 yards and scored two touchdowns as Batesville captured its first sectional title since 2009 with a 29-17 win over Lawrenceburg in the Sectional 30 finale. Austin Bowling rushed for two scores, and Reid Strobl threw for 104 yards for Lawrenceburg.

Kyle Kramer rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 82 yards and another tally as Brownstown Central blanked Southridge, 37-0, for the Sectional 31 championship. John McKinney added 104 yards on the ground, and Jacob Brewer recorded 12 tackles for the Braves. Gaage Fenter tossed for 142 yards for the Raiders.

CLASS 2A

Martin Petruf and Mitchell Alicea each had more than 100 receiving yards as Whiting captured its first sectional crown since 1997 with a 31-21 win over Knox in the Sectional 33 finale. Petruf had eight catches for 176 yards and two scores as well as 12 tackles, while Alicea added eight receptions for 136 yards and one score. Stuart Glascow tossed for 321 yards and three touchdowns for the Oilers. Alex Hernandez had a touchdown run and three extra-points for the Redskins.

Austin Lawrence threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns, helping Winchester earn its first sectional title with a 44-28 win over previously unbeaten Eastbrook in the Sectional 36 affair. Michigan recruit Kiante Enis ran for 113 yards and two scores, Boo Enis added three catches for 107 yards and two scores, Elias Gates had three receptions for 117 yards and two tallies, and Titus Edwards racked up 17 tackles for the Golden Falcons. Alex Gunter ran for two touchdowns and registered 19 tackles, while Andrew Barajas ran for 131 yards and caught a pass for a score for the Panthers.

Ryan Topper hauled in six passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 104 yards and one score, leading Bremen to a 48-21 win over Lewis Cass in the Sectional 34 final. Matt Box was 13-of-17 through the air for 300 yards and four scores, and Nathan Mullen added two scores on the ground for the Lions.

Lex Martin and Drew Tucker scored two touchdowns apiece, helping Indianapolis Scecina to a 40-7 win over Heritage Christian for the Sectional 37 crown.

Jaden Rhea headed a balanced attack with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Monrovia's 50-0 shutout of North Putnam in the Sectional 39 finale. Dalton Smith recorded 157 total yards with a scoring catch and run, John Williams completed all five of his passes for 147 yards and one score, and Aaron Cravens tallied 17 tackles for the Bulldogs.

Tyrell Phelps and Dontae Henderson both rambled for more than 100 yards as Indianapolis Howe claimed its first sectional title with a 50-10 thrashing of defending champion Triton Central in the Sectional 38 affair.

Mitchell VanBrocklin ran for 104 yards and a touchdown, leading Woodlan to its first sectional crown since 1988 with a 21-19 win over Whitko in the Sectional 35 final. Justin Durkes added 82 yards of offense and a score for the Warriors. Garrett Elder rushed for 200 yards and scored twice to pace the Wildcats.

Drayke Richardt tallied 80 yards on the ground and found the end zone three times in the opening quarter, helping Evansville Mater Dei roll to a 49-7 win over North Posey in the Sectional 40 finale.

CLASS 1A

Noah Shear's 18-yard field goal as time expired lifted Northfield to its first sectional crown with a 24-21 win over LaVille in the Sectional 43 finale. Drake Richter threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Jared Short tallied 129 yards of offense with a scoring run and catch for the Norsemen. Adam Steinke tossed for a pair of touchdowns, and Ethan Kertai added a scoring reception and an 89-yard punt return for the Lancers.

Jacob Earl galloped for 223 yards and four touchdowns, leading defending state champion North Vermillion to the Sectional 45 crown with a 48-20 decision over South Putnam. Cody Wright chipped in 180 total yards with a scoring run, and Miguel Pena-Zorano added two 30-yard field goals and six extra-points for the Falcons. Grady McHugh passed for 205 yards and two scores, and Jimmy Rutter added six receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles.

Andre Jones romped for 191 yards and two touchdowns as Indianapolis Lutheran claimed the Sectional 46 title with a 56-26 win over Cambridge City Lincoln. Jake Reid passed for 186 yards and three scores, Bailly Barham had five receptions for 136 yards and two scores, and Kyle Johnson rushed for 105 yards and two tallies for the Saints. Ben Bertsch ran for 238 yards and two scores, and Chase Hokey registered 15 tackles for the Golden Eagles.

Hunter Bates tallied 178 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, leading Adams Central to a 28-12 win over Monroe Central for the Sectional 44 title. Wyatt Snyder ran and threw for touchdowns, and Kameron Armour racked up 12 tackles for Monroe Central.

Pierce Jackson proved to be a force on both sides of the football for Linton-Stockton in its 74-0 blanking of North Central (Farmersburg) for the Sectional 48 championship. Jackson ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes for 57 yards and two scores, and also racked up 11 tackles. Tyler Meurer went 8-of-9 through the air for 124 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt 69 yards for another tally, Mitch Eberhart rushed for 110 yards and one score, and Garrett Mason added two trips to the end zone for the Miners.

Sam Kiser racked up 167 yards of offense with two touchdown passes and another score on the ground during Pioneer's 56-18 win over North Judson for the Sectional 41 crown. Keith Nies added three rushing scores and a touchdown catch, Peyton Smith ran for 112 yards and one score and caught a pass for another tally, and Nick Price recorded 13 tackles for the Panthers.

Jackson Anthrop exploded for 210 yards on the ground with four touchdowns in Lafayette Central Catholic's 51-0 blanking of Clinton Prairie in the Sectional 42 final. Avery Denhart tossed for 228 yards and three scores, and Luke Fusiek added five receptions for 92 yards and three scores for the Knights.