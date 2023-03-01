NFL Combine Notebook: Ryan Tannehill 'Will Be A Titan,' Texans Looking To Add Quarterbacks And More AFC South News From NFL Combine

As expected, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio kept things close to the vest when asked about his plans with the No. 2 overall pick, and which draft-eligible quarterbacks he may or may not like here at the NFL Combine. But with only Davis Mills under contract, Caserio stressed the Texans will add to their quarterback depth chart – but there isn't necessarily one way they'll go about it.

"We know we're going to add to this position," Caserio said. We have one player on the roster currently. I would say it's probably going to be a combination of the Draft, two free agency. It could be two, however it goes. We're going to look at whatever resources we have available to us, try to make the right decision.

"But really it's about the total team building process. It's not really about one position. We're going to be very thoughtful, and we're going to take our time to try and make good decisions all throughout the spring."

That's all to say nothing is guaranteed with how the Texans will approach adding quarterbacks in the coming weeks and months. Could they draft a quarterback No. 2 overall? Could they trade up to No. 1? Could they pass on a quarterback at No. 2 and trade back into the top five or six to draft one, leveraging the No. 12 overall pick and their two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft? Could they not draft a quarterback at all in 2023 and look to the 2024 NFL Draft instead? Could they sign one of the veteran free agents available or make a big-splash trade for an established starter? Could they do a combination of any of these scenarios?