TUNE IN: Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Combine; Wednesday, March 1

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on Twitter and the Colts Facebook page.

Feb 28, 2023 at 09:27 AM
Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Head Coach Shane Steichen will be available to the media during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, March 1. Steichen will take the podium at 2:30 p.m. followed by Ballard at 3:30 p.m.

The press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play), @Colts on Twitter and Colts Facebook page.

Following the live streams the full press conferences will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.

