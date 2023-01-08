Colts Finish 2022 Season Disappointed With Close Loss To Houston Texans

No one in the Colts locker room late Sunday afternoon cared their team had just secured a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

What mattered to the players who took off their jerseys and pads for the last time in the 2022 season was the result of the game they just played: A gutting 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans, the team's seventh in a row and one which brought finality to a 4-12-1 season.

"We had a losing season. I'm pretty pissed off, to be honest," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "Obviously high expectations, and for our season to go the way it did, and to obviously end the way it did, I mean, it sucks."

And for interim head coach Jeff Saturday, he was still processing the disappointment of Sunday's loss – and was not in the headspace to begin looking ahead to the interview process of the Colts' coaching search that'll commence this month.