Capacity Lowered to 10,000 For Dec. 20 Game vs. Texans

Indianapolis – In consultation with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department (MCPHD), the Indianapolis Colts will lower the capacity for the Dec. 20 home game vs. the Houston Texans to up to 10,000 attendees. Normal capacity for Colts home games at Lucas Oil Stadium is 63,000.

The Colts originally were scheduled to host up 12,500 for this game, but lowered the attendance number due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Indianapolis and Indiana. The Colts have met regularly with MCPHD this season to determine capacity for each home game.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, our top priority has always been to protect the health and safety of our fans, players and staff," said Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer. "We have taken extraordinary steps to keep people safe in the stadium this year, and along with our partners at the health department, we believe this is right thing to do to help limit the spread of the virus in the greater community."

A limited number of single-game tickets for Dec. 20 are still on sale to the public at Ticketmaster.com*.Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at *Colts.com/gameday.

Tickets that already have been purchased for this game will remain active and will not be affected by the reduction in capacity.