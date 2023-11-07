Tennessee Titans name Will Levis as starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill backup

When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that rookie quarterback Will Levis be the starter for the remainder of the season, replacing incumbent Ryan Tannehill.

Following an ankle injury that Tannehill suffered in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, the team tabbed the second-round pick as their starter when they returned from their bye the following week.

In his first career start against the Atlanta Falcons, Levis led the team to a 28-23 victory throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns. His 130.5 passer rating was the best in franchise history among qualifying players (minimum 20 attempts).

He followed that game up with 262 passing yard performance in their 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Tannehill's six starts this season, he had thrown for 1,128 yards with two touchdown passes and six interceptions.

He'd started in the Titans Week 5 23-16 loss to the Colts, where he threw for a season-high 264 yards and an interception.

Tannehill joined the Tennessee Titans in 2019 when he was traded by the Miami Dolphins. He became their starting quarterback in Week 7 of that season and helped them earn a place in the AFC Championship Game. That season he won the NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year Award.

In his five and a half seasons with the team, Tannehill had a 38-23 record as a starter with 13,959 passing yards, 91 passing touchdowns, 39 interceptions and went to playoffs three times.