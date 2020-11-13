Colts Dominate All Three Phases, Defeat Titans, 34-17

See all the action on the field at Nissan Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans for Thursday Night Football.
Advertising
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 6-3 on the year — and jumped atop the standings in the AFC South Division — with their 34-17 road victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.
Here was the in-game analysis and highlights from this Week 10 matchup.
LIVE GAME BLOG
HOW TO WATCH
Click here to find out all the ways you can watch, listen to and livestream tonight's Colts-Titans matchup.
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for tonight's Week 10 contest against the Titans:
• DE Ben Banogu
• TE Jack Doyle
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Tremon Smith
GAME PREVIEW
Click here for all the top storylines, matchups to watch, stats and notes and more to get prepared for tonight's Colts-Titans battle in Nashville.
Colts fans can catch the re-air of Thursday's Week 10 contest against the Tennessee Titans on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.