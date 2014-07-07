Ten Things With Gosder Cherilus

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What teammate impressed you the most with his work this off-season and why – I think Hugh Thornton and Khaled Holmes did well, really all the young guys. They showed up and did everything the coaches asked them to do. They looked good, and I am excited to go to battle with them.

Which teammate do you expect to have a tremendous season in 2014 and why – I'd have to say Hakeem Nicks. He became one of us right away and did everything we asked him to do. You saw out there that he caught everything. He's fast, strong and prideful. When you have those things as who you are, you're pretty hard to stop. It's hard for you not to succeed. He can be a difference-maker. I think he's going to help us out a lot.

Who was the NFL player you wanted to meet the most before you made the league and why – It was 'The Freak,' Jevon Kearse. In high school I played defensive end and we used to watch those guys. Jevon was one of those guys I wanted to be like. I met him my rookie year. We played him on Thanksgiving. My goal was to not give up any sacks (laughs).

What is the most fun thing about training camp – It's the fact that it's all of us. We have the mindset that we're in this together. When we're tired and sore, we feel the same type of pain. The stupid things that go on wouldn't be funny to most people, but they are funny to us. You can say things about building who you are as a team, but training camp is the time when you do that. We spend so much time together. Whatever we do, we do it together. We come together so much as a team in camp. It's a unique environment that builds the brotherhood, especially for us on the offensive line. We all have our lockers next to each other. As we're getting dressed, we're sharing stories. Those stories may not be interesting to people outside the locker room, but they're fun for us. We make fun of and tease each other. At the end of the day, we know we're having a good time.

If you could pick three people to share a meal with, who would they be and why would you include them – I'd pick Nelson Mandela, Mohatma Ghandi and King Leonidas. Sometimes you read about guys like Nelson Mandela or Ghandi, they're so calm and positive. When you put a guy in prison for 27 years and he comes out with a smile on his face, that tells you so much about the person. Personally, I don't know what I'd do. You might be having a bad day and you think about him (Mandela), how could not pick yourself up and have a good day? When you talk about Leonidas, you admire the mindset. Everything the Spartans did, they saw things about five or six steps ahead. I like the mindset, which is like the Marines or Navy Seals mindset. If we all had dinner and I had the chance to be around them, I'd pick up the check (laughs).