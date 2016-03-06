Teammates, Coaches, Opponents Comment On Peyton Manning's Impact

"He literally transforms your organization. Peyton is just the quintessential individual. On the field, he's all about winning and winning the right way. And off the field, he cares so much and takes so much time just to help the community and everybody knows what he's done here in Indianapolis, the Children's Hospital, is just one example of so many things he's been involved with here.

One of the greats of all time. I just run out of superlatives to heap on him because honestly he is everything that you look for in a football player and an individual."

"Few have left their marks on a sport as Peyton Manning has. Simply put, he revolutionized NFL football. Peyton energized it as had no one before him, he made it more fun for our fans, and made the game better.

Off the field, Peyton has been a tremendous ambassador for the game and the epitome of someone who gives back to the community. He is the most recognizable face in the history of the NFL, and perhaps its most popular.

I will miss seeing #18 on the field on Sundays and I am proud and thankful for all he's done for the Colts, our community, and the NFL. On behalf of Colts and NFL fans worldwide, I thank Peyton and congratulate him on an incredible career."