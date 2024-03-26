 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts re-sign DT Taven Bryan

Bryan appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2023. 

Mar 26, 2024 at 09:11 AM
24-social-re-sign-taven-16x9

The Colts on Tuesday re-signed defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

Bryan started seven games and played in all 17 games for the Colts in 2023, totaling 22 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble. The 28-year-old primarily served as a rotational defensive tackle behind starters Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner.

The Colts signed Bryan as a free agent last offseason. He entered the NFL in 2018 as a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 29 overall) and has played in 96 games (40 starts) with the Jaguars (2018-2021), Cleveland Browns (2022) and Colts (2023).

Bryan has 134 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks, 21 tackles for a loss, 32 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in his six-year career.

Taven Bryan: 2024 Free agent signing

View photos of DT Taven Bryan who re-signed with the Colts in free agency.

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
96 DT Taven Bryan

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

29 CB JuJu Brents , 96 DT Taven Bryan , 92 DE Jake Martin
29 CB JuJu Brents , 96 DT Taven Bryan , 92 DE Jake Martin

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan, 50 LB Segun Olubi
96 DT Taven Bryan, 50 LB Segun Olubi

99 DT DeForest Buckner, 96 DT Taven Bryan
99 DT DeForest Buckner, 96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

96 DT Taven Bryan
96 DT Taven Bryan

