Colts re-sign DT Taven Bryan

The Colts on Tuesday re-signed defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

Bryan started seven games and played in all 17 games for the Colts in 2023, totaling 22 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble. The 28-year-old primarily served as a rotational defensive tackle behind starters Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner.

The Colts signed Bryan as a free agent last offseason. He entered the NFL in 2018 as a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 29 overall) and has played in 96 games (40 starts) with the Jaguars (2018-2021), Cleveland Browns (2022) and Colts (2023).