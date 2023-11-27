Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 12

After 12 weeks, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with a 6-5 record. 

Nov 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM
Week 12 Division Standings

12 weeks into the NFL season, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The Colts find themselves right in the middle of things as they currently have a 6-5 record and are the seventh seed in the AFC.

As the team's playoff hopes grow, there's still a chance that they can bring home their first AFC South title since 2014 despite being swept by the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.

Right now, they're second in the division after overtaking the Houston Texans. While the two teams have the same record, the Colts are higher in the standings because they beat them in Week 2, giving them the head-to-head advantage. The Colts will host the Texans in Week 18 in a game that could have major playoff implications.

Here are the AFC South Standings as of November 27:

Table inside Article
Team Record Division Record
Jacksonville Jaguars 8-3 4-1
Indianapolis Colts 6-5 2-2
Houston Texans 6-5 1-2
Tennessee Titans 4-7 0-2

The Colts will head to Nashville on Sunday to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. The Colts beat the Titans in Week 5, 23-16.

Here is their full remaining schedule:

Week 13: at Tennessee Titans (4-7)

Week 14: at Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)

Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

Week 18: vs. Houston Texans (6-5)

Here is the Titans' full remaining schedule:

Week 13: vs. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins (8-3)

Week 15: vs. Houston Texans (6-5)

Week 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

Week 17: at Houston Texans (6-5)

Week 18: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

The Jaguars will host the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Here is the Jaguars' full remaining schedule:

Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns (7-4)

Week 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

Week 16: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers (1-10)

Week 18: at Tennessee Titans (4-7)

The Texans will host the Denver Broncos this week.

Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos (6-5)

Week 14: at New York Jets (4-7)

Week 15: at Tennessee Titans (4-7)

Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns (7-4)

Week 17: vs. Tennessee Titans (4-7)

Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

