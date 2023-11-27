Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 12

12 weeks into the NFL season, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The Colts find themselves right in the middle of things as they currently have a 6-5 record and are the seventh seed in the AFC.

As the team's playoff hopes grow, there's still a chance that they can bring home their first AFC South title since 2014 despite being swept by the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.

Right now, they're second in the division after overtaking the Houston Texans. While the two teams have the same record, the Colts are higher in the standings because they beat them in Week 2, giving them the head-to-head advantage. The Colts will host the Texans in Week 18 in a game that could have major playoff implications.