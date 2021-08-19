Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Why Defense Sees Goal of 40 Takeaways As Realistic

The Colts held their 17th practice of training camp on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know from the day’s action at Grand Park. 

Aug 19, 2021 at 03:24 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Julian Blackmon relayed the bar set for him and the Colts' defense early into training camp: 40+ takeaways in 2021.

"That's our goal and we're sticking to it," Blackmon said. 

Watching all three levels of Colts' defense swarm throughout training camp, it's been clear how deep-rooted that goal is. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had an interception during Thursday's practice, while guys like Bobby Okereke, Darius Leonard, E.J Speed, Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin and T.J. Carrie (among others) have been all over the place in pass coverage. Even defensive tackle Grover Stewart had an interception earlier in camp. 

"It's one of those things where you're shooting for perfection and you'll catch excellence, the old saying," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. "I think that when you set the bar high like that, it's on their mind. It is achievable, we can achieve it. It's been done in the past. 

"… It's a goal that we have, but again, we understand the mission is to go out and do it one game at a time. We understand we have to do that but again, it's going to be hard to reach but we have to seize the opportunities. You can't miss those opportunities."

The Colts had 25 takeaways in 2020 but felt they left a number of them on the field. Eberflus' defense had 26 in 2018 and 23 in 2019, so there's a been a certain level of consistency there. 

But 40? 

That number hasn't been reached by an NFL defense in almost a decade. The Chicago Bears (44) and New England Patriots (41) both hit it in 2012; since then, the 2013 Seahawks and 2015 Panthers came closest with 39. 

Of course, for the first time in 2021 the NFL will play a 17-game regular season schedule. But 40 would still mean more than two takeaways per game; on a per-game basis, getting 40 in 17 games would be equivalent to getting 37.6 takeaways in a 16-game season. Since 2011, only seven teams have had 38 more more takeaways in a single season. 

It's a lofty number. But hearing what Colts players and coaches have said about it, and then watching those efforts translate to the practice fields here at Grand Park over the last few weeks, one thing is clear: Lofty does not mean unrealistic. 

"If you look at the tape we're always punching, we're always stripping. The way we attack the ball," linebacker Darius Leonard said. "If you look at the missed opportunities that we had last year, I had six. Other guys had a dropped interception or the forced fumbles that we had, we don't scoop it up. 

"It's realistic. We think that we can shatter that goal but it's going to take repetition in practice, then we get in the game, when the moment comes you've got to seize the moment."

Quick Hits

  • Quarterback Jacob Eason hit wide receiver Mike Strachan for a touchdown in a red zone 11 on 11 period, accurately firing a strike only the 6-foot-5 Strachan could snag.
  • Eason also had another impressive throw in 11 on 11 when he changed his arm angle to zip a pass from the boundary to the sideline to running back Jordan Wilkins. The pass needed that kind of velocity on it to allow Wilkins to pick up some yards after the catch. 
  • Quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a solid day, too, highlighted by completions to tight end Julius Thomas and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
  • Kickers Rodrigo Blankenship and Eddy Pineiro both made all of their field goal attempts, including a long of 50 yards from each. 
  • After practice, coach Frank Reich issued a challenge: If a player could hit the goalpost with a pass from about 20 yards out, all meetings for the rest of the day would be canceled. Up stepped linebacker Matt Adams, who nailed the attempt, sending the Colts players into a celebration — and free afternoon. "Now we get a little bit of rest," Leonard smiled. 

They said it

"If I practice like I play, I should be fine. Thinking back to last year, we had no preseason games, we had so many drills in practice that put us in position to make plays like we would in a game. But if we do go out there and play, just give you that game environment, that game mentality, maybe just a series to get your body and mind back in to it." - Leonard on playing in the preseason

2021 Training Camp Practice: August 19

The Indianapolis Colts hit the field for their 17th practice of training camp.

21 RB Nyheim Hines
1 / 55

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
2 / 55

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0819_TC_2170
3 / 55
© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
4 / 55

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
31 S Shawn Davis
5 / 55

31 S Shawn Davis

© Indianapolis Colts
29 S Sean Davis
6 / 55

29 S Sean Davis

© Indianapolis Colts
29 S Sean Davis
7 / 55

29 S Sean Davis

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
8 / 55

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
3 QB Brett Hundley
9 / 55

3 QB Brett Hundley

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
10 / 55

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
7 WR Tarik Black
11 / 55

7 WR Tarik Black

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0819_TC_2289
12 / 55
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0819_TC_2293
13 / 55
© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
14 / 55

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
15 / 55

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0819_TC_2312
16 / 55
© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
17 / 55

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
18 / 55

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
20 RB Jordan Wilkins
19 / 55

20 RB Jordan Wilkins

© Indianapolis Colts
42 RB Benny LeMay
20 / 55

42 RB Benny LeMay

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0819_TC_3381
21 / 55
© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
22 / 55

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
23 / 55

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
20 RB Jordan Wilkins
24 / 55

20 RB Jordan Wilkins

© Indianapolis Colts
20 RB Jordan Wilkins
25 / 55

20 RB Jordan Wilkins

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0819_TC_3464
26 / 55
© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
27 / 55

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
28 / 55

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
29 / 55

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
20 RB Jordan Wilkins
30 / 55

20 RB Jordan Wilkins

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
31 / 55

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
32 / 55

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
33 / 55

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
34 / 55

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0819_TC_3603
35 / 55
© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
36 / 55

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
3 QB Brett Hundley
37 / 55

3 QB Brett Hundley

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines, #9 QB Jacob Eason
38 / 55

21 RB Nyheim Hines, #9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
39 / 55

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
40 / 55

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
41 / 55

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
42 / 55

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
43 / 55

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
42 RB Benny LeMay
44 / 55

42 RB Benny LeMay

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
45 / 55

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
46 / 55

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
47 / 55

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
48 / 55

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
49 LB Matthew Adams
49 / 55

49 LB Matthew Adams

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
50 / 55

72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
51 / 55

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith, #64 G Mark Glowinski, #68 C Joey Hunt, #62 G Chris Reed
52 / 55

72 T/G Braden Smith, #64 G Mark Glowinski, #68 C Joey Hunt, #62 G Chris Reed

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
53 / 55

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
54 / 55

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #5 K Eddy Pineiro
55 / 55

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #5 K Eddy Pineiro

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: How Carson Wentz Is Staying Locked In With Offense

The Colts held their 16th practice of training camp on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Rookie Watch: Antennas Up For Mike Strachan

This week's rookie watch dives into seventh round pick Mike Strachan impressing a number of legendary NFL receivers with his preseason debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason Carries Momentum From Panthers Game Back To Grand Park

The Colts held their 15th practice of training camp Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Make Initial Roster Cuts, Training Camp Roster Now At 85 Players

Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson.
news

Colts' Frank Reich Offers Perspective On Carson Wentz's Rehab Process, Hopes Center Ryan Kelly Will Return To Training Camp Practice This Week

Colts coach Frank Reich spoke with the media Monday afternoon following Sunday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

With Sunday's preseason game against the Panthers in the rear view mirror, the Colts released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Check out where the team stands heading into this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Panthers (Preseason, Week 1)

The Colts topped the Carolina Panthers, 21-18, in Sunday's preseason opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five big things we learned, starting with the Colts' quarterbacks.
news

Colts Center Ryan Kelly Ranked No. 69 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

The 28-year-old was named to consecutive Pro Bowl rosters in 2019 and 2020. 
news

Frank Reich Sees Colts QBs Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger Play 'Winning Football' Against Panthers

Both Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger impressed in their NFL preseason debuts Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Panthers Preseason Game 1: Sam Ehlinger Leads Comeback, Eddy Pineiro Hits Game-Winning Field Goal

Follow along with all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium with Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz during Sunday's preseason game. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts' First Preseason Game Vs. Carolina Panthers

The Colts kick off the 2021 preseason at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five things to watch for when the Colts take the field.
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising