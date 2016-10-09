T.Y. Hilton Continues To Shine In The 'Big Moment'

Luck stuck his back foot in the ground and launched a pass Hilton's way, which was perfectly placed right at the front of the end zone near the left hash mark, in between the Bears' Jacoby Glenn and Chris Prosinski, and into the waiting hands of No. 13 in blue.

The touchdown would be the eventual game-winning play in the Colts' 29-23 victory over the Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium, and was the latest chapter in Hilton's heroics.

"T.Y. ran a heck of a route," Luck said after the game. "T.Y.'s a special player. He has a knack for the big play, in the big moment. He's the best."

Luck went Hilton's way time and time again on Sunday, and only once in 11 targets did the two not connect on a completed pass. In all, Hilton caught a game-best 10 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Included in Hilton's résumé from Sunday were receptions of 35, 31, 22 and 21 yards, and the fifth-year Florida International product was also his quarterback's security blanket on a couple plays in which the pocket collapsed and Luck had to run around for a while before finding Hilton at the last second for a big conversion.

"Just beating my man," Hilton said when asked how he was able to take advantage Sunday against the Bears. "Andrew did a great job of scrambling. Get a couple of those plays every game and we want to make sure we convert them."