T.Y. Hilton Continues To Shine In The 'Big Moment'

Intro: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had another monster game Sunday against the Chicago Bears, catching 10 passes for 171 yards and the eventual game-winning touchdown, a 35-yard grab late in the fourth quarter.

Oct 09, 2016 at 12:59 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

1009_luck-hilton-good-bears-celebrate-ap_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — With 3:51 to go in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts were driving, down four points, at 23-19.

On 1st and 10 from the Chicago 35-yard line, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, lined up in the shotgun with running back Frank Gore to his right, took the snap. After a five-step drop, Luck quickly realized tight end Jack Doyle, to his left, got the attention of a Chicago safety, meaning No. 1 receiver T.Y. Hilton would likely be in great position deep across the middle.

Luck stuck his back foot in the ground and launched a pass Hilton's way, which was perfectly placed right at the front of the end zone near the left hash mark, in between the Bears' Jacoby Glenn and Chris Prosinski, and into the waiting hands of No. 13 in blue.

The touchdown would be the eventual game-winning play in the Colts' 29-23 victory over the Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium, and was the latest chapter in Hilton's heroics.

"T.Y. ran a heck of a route," Luck said after the game. "T.Y.'s a special player. He has a knack for the big play, in the big moment. He's the best."

Luck went Hilton's way time and time again on Sunday, and only once in 11 targets did the two not connect on a completed pass. In all, Hilton caught a game-best 10 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Included in Hilton's résumé from Sunday were receptions of 35, 31, 22 and 21 yards, and the fifth-year Florida International product was also his quarterback's security blanket on a couple plays in which the pocket collapsed and Luck had to run around for a while before finding Hilton at the last second for a big conversion.

"Just beating my man," Hilton said when asked how he was able to take advantage Sunday against the Bears. "Andrew did a great job of scrambling. Get a couple of those plays every game and we want to make sure we convert them."

On the game-winning touchdown grab, Hilton said he noticed the Bears were in quarters coverage, and he could tell almost from the beginning that, with the right throw, it could only turn out positively for the Colts.

"I knew they were going to start running the cover two towards me," Hilton said. "It was just all Andrew (Luck) – he saw that they were in it and the guys were in the perfect place to make the play."

For the season, Hilton now has 35 receptions for 507 yards and three touchdowns, and is well on pace for the best season of his five-year professional career. A two-time Pro Bowler, Hilton now has recorded 170-plus receiving yards in two of his last three games, and caught the game-winning touchdown in both games, after having a similar output Week 3 against the San Diego Chargers, including a 63-yard touchdown catch to lead the Colts to a late victory.

In the process, Hilton has continued to establish himself as an unquestioned leader for the rest of the young Indianapolis receivers, like Quan Bray, who had two receptions for 29 yards and one rush for seven yards on Sunday against the Bears.

"A lot — how could you not?" Bray said when asked how much he learns from Hilton's example. "How could you not follow right behind him and do the things that he does, because he's great, you know what I'm saying? Come clutch time, that's our leader — we're going to follow him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The Colts saw Shane Steichen as the 'best fit for us' in February. The reasons he was hired have turned into reasons the Colts are one win away from the AFC Playoffs.

Colts players across the team – not just on offense – have bought into and been empowered by their head coach's authentic, honest mentality. And it has the Colts on the brink of reaching the playoffs for the first time in three years. 
news

Inside Colts' locker room, message and mentality stay the same ahead of win-and-in Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The winner of Saturday night's Colts-Texans game will at least make the playoffs, and would win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 
news

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to call Colts-Texans Week 18 game on ESPN

ESPN's top NFL crew will call the TV broadcast of Saturday night's win-and-in game at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts' Week 18 home game vs. Houston Texans will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 6

The NFL made the announcement late Sunday night. 
news

Colts LB Zaire Franklin breaks own franchise record for tackles in Week 17 win over Raiders

Franklin's 10 tackles against Las Vegas gave him 170 for the season, breaking the franchise record he set in 2022. 
news

After Week 17 win over Raiders, Colts' focus turns to win-and-in Week 18 AFC playoff stakes vs. Texans

The Colts topped the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, meaning they will make the playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Houston Texans next weekend in downtown Indianapolis. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, tiebreakers, potential seeding: Colts will make playoffs with Week 18 win over Houston Texans

By virtue of their win over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Colts will make the AFC playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Texans in Week 18. 
news

AFC South Standings: How Colts can win division in Week 18

With the Colts' win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, they are 9-7 and are second in the division.
news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Michael Pittman Jr. feeling 'great' after clearing concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Pittman cleared concussion protocol last Friday but developed symptoms on Saturday and did not play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. 
news

For Colts' defensive line, record-setting sacks are key to wins – but not the group's focus

The Colts set an Indianapolis-era franchise record with their 47th sack of the season last weekend. Those sacks have played a major part in the Colts' wins this season, but are the result of the right process in Nate Ollie's D-line room. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising