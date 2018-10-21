T.Y. Hilton Back In Lineup, Dontrelle Inman Getting First Colts Start, Against Bills

INDIANAPOLIS —T.Y. Hilton is back, and he'll have a brand new weapon lining up across the field from him.

Hilton, who has missed the last two games with chest and hamstring injuries, is expected to be back in the lineup for today's Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Expected to line up as the No. 2 wide receiver today? Dontrelle Inman, the fifth-year veteran signed to the Colts' roster just five days ago.

Hilton was initially knocked out of the Colts' Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans with a chest injury, but was able to return. After hauling in four receptions for a season-best 115 yards, however, Hilton would suffer a hamstring injury, and he'd miss the Colts' next to games against the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

Hilton was able to return to practice — at a full capacity, even — on Wednesday, and after being limited on Thursday, he was back to a full participant on Friday. The four-time Pro Bowler wasn't even listed as questionable for today's game on Friday, a clear indicator of how well he has been able to progress from his injuries.

"The guys need me so I am here for them," Hilton told reporters on Wednesday. "We are in a must-win game so I got to be out there."

Inman, meanwhile, was signed after the team placed Marcus Johnson — who suffered an ankle injury during a kickoff return late in last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets — on injured reserve.

Inman, 29, has plenty of previous experience both with Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, having played under both during Reich and Sirianni's time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2014 through 2017.

A trusted target of quarterback Philip Rivers, Inman — a big target at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds — has played in 49 career games with 30 starts, and has logged 130 receptions for 1,797 yards and eight touchdowns during his time with the Chargers (2014-17) and in one season with the Chicago Bears (2017).

Inman's knowledge of the Indy's system, as well as his dependability as a veteran, made him an easy choice for the Colts this week, and heading into today.

"Really well," Reich said on Friday when asked how Inman had progressed throughout his first week of practice with the Colts. "I mean, he's really a smart player and knows the system. Some of the terminology we have slightly changed, but he has picked it up real quick and he has spent some extra time with Andrew (Luck) making sure that Andrew is communicating with him exactly what he is expecting on certain routes — particularly the routes where Dontrelle is going to be primary or where he will be where he's early in the progression. So make sure you have those things down, and he has done a good job of that."

Other lineup changes

In other lineup changes for the Colts, Mark Glowinski is expected to get his second straight start at right guard, while Braden Smith is expected to start at right tackle for a third straight week.

Defensively, Grover Stewart is expected to start once again at defensive tackle in place of Denico Autry, while Mike Mitchell is expected to get his second straight start at strong safety, replacing Clayton Geathers.

Full inactives list

The following players are inactive today:

• DT/DE Denico Autry

• TE Jack Doyle

• S Clayton Geathers

• WR Ryan Grant

• T/G Denzelle Good

• CB Arthur Maulet