T.Y. Hilton Removed From NFI List; WR Malik Henry Waived

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today removed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton from the Active/Non-Football Injury List. Wide receiver Malik Henry was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List and waived.
Presented by
Aug 12, 2020 at 08:49 AM
news
Colts Place T.Y. Hilton On Non-Football Injury List; Waive, Release Seven Players
The Indianapolis Colts today placed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, and also waived or released seven players: wide receiver Rodney Adams, running back Darius Jackson, defensive end Jegs Jegede, tackle Cedrick Lang, cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr., tackle Travis Vornkahl and linebacker Brandon Wellington.
news
Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow
The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed three of their picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class: running back Jonathan Taylor (second round), quarterback Jacob Eason (fourth round) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (sixth round).