Swarming Colts Defense Forces Five Turnovers In Bills Rout

The Colts defense also had a couple fortunate breaks, as Allen was unable to play due to an elbow injury, and starting running back LeSean McCoy suffered a head injury on the Bills' second play of the game and didn't return. However, you have to lineup and play no matter the circumstances.

"I don't think people see the work that these guys put in," new Colts safety Mike Mitchell said following the game. "This has been one of the hardest working groups I've been around, and I've only been here 13 days, maybe."

The Colts were able to take away plays downfield, and they kept the Bills' offense in front of them for the most part — yielding just three points as a defense and holding Buffalo to 20 percent (2-of-10) on third and fourth down, and just one trip into the red zone.

Young bucks

As has been the case throughout 2018, this Indy defense has been an opportunistic bunch, and it's received several big plays from young defenders.