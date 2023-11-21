Statements from Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen on Colts waiving LB Shaquille Leonard

Leonard was waived on Tuesday. 

Nov 21, 2023 at 01:52 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Article

Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay

"Colts Nation will always remember The Maniac's palpable energy on the field with each tackle, interception, punchout, and fumble recovery. Off the field, he's a servant leader and assisted numerous families in both his hometown and the Indianapolis community. We're thankful for Shaq and the contributions he made to our organization. We wish him and his beautiful family the best moving forward."

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard

"Shaq is the ultimate competitor and has been a fan favorite since he arrived as a rookie in 2018. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions to the team and the city of Indianapolis over the last six seasons. We wish him the best and he will always be a valued member of the Horseshoe."

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

"I'm thankful for the energy Shaq brought to our team on a daily basis. He's a competitor, a leader, and is respected among his teammates. I wish him all the best."

Thank you, Shaq

The Colts on Tuesday waived linebacker Shaquille Leonard, three-time first-team AP All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and 2018 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

