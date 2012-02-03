STATEMENT FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Peyton Manning, Jim Irsay and the entire Colts family remain close and unified as we continue to work through all the options that relate to his future with the Colts.
The present focus is on the Super Bowl and the great game that awaits.
Matthew Adams charged untouched through the New England Patriots' protection to get his hands on a first-quarter punt attempt, which was recovered in the end zone by E.J. Speed for a huge tone-setting first-quarter touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' eventual 27-17 victory Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 15 game of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots.
The Indianapolis Colts' defense feasted on New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones early and often in Saturday night's huge Week 15 AFC showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. New England's offense started to build momentum late, but the Colts bowed their neck to earn a massive 27-17 victory.
Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP.
The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m., the team's second home primetime game this season.
The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead Saturday's massive primetime clash against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans.
The Indianapolis Colts' defense was the tone-setter in Sunday's Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans, forcing turnovers on Houston's first two possessions and earning the Colts' first road shutout in 29 years.
As the Colts head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility.