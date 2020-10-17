Colts Activate DT Sheldon Day From IR; Sign WR Marcus Johnson To Active Roster; Elevate G Jake Eldrenkamp, WR DeMichael Harris For Bengals Game

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, activated defensive tackle Sheldon Day from the Injured Reserve list, waived defensive tackle Eli Ankou and released safety Ibraheim Campbell. The Colts also elevated guard Jake Eldrenkamp and wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Cincinnati. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.

Johnson, 6-1, 207 pounds, was signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on September 23, 2020. He participated in the team's 2020 offseason program and training camp. Johnson has played in 25 career games (seven starts) in his time with the Colts (2018-20) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-17) and has caught 32 passes for 504 yards and three touchdowns. He has played in two games (one start) this season and has caught four passes for 80 yards. In 2019, Johnson spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in eight games (six starts) and finished with 17 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, Johnson saw action in five games and caught six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list. He was originally acquired by the Colts via trade with the Seattle Seahawks on September 1, 2018.

Day, 6-1, 285 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on September 6, 2020. He was signed by the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 25, 2020. Day has played in 56 career games (two starts) in his time with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-19) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-17). He has totaled 53 tackles (38 solo), 14.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and four passes defensed. Day has started three postseason contests and has tallied three tackles (two solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. The Indianapolis native was originally selected by the Jaguars in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

Ankou, 6-3, 325 pounds, was claimed by Indianapolis off waivers (from Cleveland) on September 7, 2020. He has played in 20 career games (two starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Browns (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19) and Houston Texans (2017) and has totaled 26 tackles (15 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, was elevated to the Colts' 53-man roster from the team's practice squad on September 22, 2020. He was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 9, 2020. Campbell has played in 56 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 104 tackles (77 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 15 special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop.

Eldrenkamp, 6-5, 300 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 6, 2020. He was elevated to the team's active roster from the practice squad for Week 5 at Cleveland but did not see game action. Eldrenkamp spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad in 2019 but did not see game action. He was originally claimed by the Colts off waivers (from New England) on May 21, 2019. Before spending a portion of the 2019 offseason with the Patriots, Eldrenkamp spent time on the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns (2018) and Los Angeles Rams (2017). He was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2017.