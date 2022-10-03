Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, DL Tyquan Lewis For Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

Leonard and Lewis are both in the concussion protocol. 

Oct 03, 2022 at 12:33 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Shaquille Leonard

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will not play in Thursday night's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Both Leonard and Lewis are in the concussion protocol. Leonard sustained a head injury in the first half of the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans and did not return, while Lewis self-reported concussion symptoms following Sunday's game.

Reich also said Monday the Colts are still evaluating the ankle injury running back Jonathan Taylor sustained during Sunday's game.

The Colts will release practice reports on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with player statuses (did not practice/limited/full) estimations of what they would've done if the team held a full practice. Like all teams playing on Thursday night, the Colts will hold lighter walkthroughs with the short timeframe between games.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Taylor's Ankle 'Feeling Good,' But Immediate Week 5 Status Unknown

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, putting his status into question heading into a short week and Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Colts Play Waiting Game Facing Short Week After Shaquille Leonard Enters Concussion Protocol

The Indianapolis Colts enter a short week without knowing the immediate status of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who suffered a concussion Sunday in his 2022 season debut against the Tennessee Titans.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On Titans In Key Divisional Battle

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) play host to the Tennessee Titans (1-2) in today's key Week 4 AFC South Divisional battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Following Hurricane Ian, Colts RB D'Vonte Price Starts GoFundMe For Hometown Of Punta Gorda, Florida

Punta Gorda is one of the cities on Florida's gulf coast hit hardest by Hurricane Ian this week.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 4 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 4 AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:

news

Colts TE Jelani Woods Nominated For Rookie Of The Week For Week 3

Woods caught two touchdowns, including the game-winner, in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

news

'Gus Did A Great Job:' How Colts Shut Down Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' Offense In Home Opener Win

The Colts held the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs offense to 17 points with a sound, well-executed defensive gameplan.

news

With Clear Mind, Alec Pierce Shows Off Potential For Colts' Offense

After going without a catch in his NFL debut, and then missing last week's game due to a concussion, Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce returned to the lineup Sunday and was a major contributor in Indy's big win over the Kansas City Chiefs, logging his first three career receptions.

news

Special Teams Come Up 'Huge' for Colts in First Win of 2022

When it came to the special teams units, the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday both made big plays and forced the Kansas City Chiefs into a few key blunders, contributing in a big way to the Colts' first victory of the 2022 season.

news

Jelani Woods' Mindset Heading Into Game-Winner? 'Just Make A Play'

Jelani Woods made his first two NFL receptions count in Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling touchdowns on both catches, including the game-winning grab, in the Indianapolis Colts' 20-17 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Defeat Chiefs, 20-17

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, to earn their first victory of the season Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising