Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, DL Tyquan Lewis For Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will not play in Thursday night's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Both Leonard and Lewis are in the concussion protocol. Leonard sustained a head injury in the first half of the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans and did not return, while Lewis self-reported concussion symptoms following Sunday's game.

Reich also said Monday the Colts are still evaluating the ankle injury running back Jonathan Taylor sustained during Sunday's game.