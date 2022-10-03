Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, DL Tyquan Lewis For Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will not play in Thursday night's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Both Leonard and Lewis are in the concussion protocol. Leonard sustained a head injury in the first half of the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans and did not return, while Lewis self-reported concussion symptoms following Sunday's game.
Reich also said Monday the Colts are still evaluating the ankle injury running back Jonathan Taylor sustained during Sunday's game.
The Colts will release practice reports on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with player statuses (did not practice/limited/full) estimations of what they would've done if the team held a full practice. Like all teams playing on Thursday night, the Colts will hold lighter walkthroughs with the short timeframe between games.