Training camp notebook: Shaquille Leonard's participation stands out in Colts' first practice

Leonard participated in 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven portions of Wednesday's practice with a level of involvement he admitted even surprised him. But while the three-time first-team AP All-Pro linebacker was encouraged by the practice, he wasn't ready to make any grand declarations about his availability or future based off it yet.

What Leonard still needed to see was how he moved during practice compared to his teammates, and use that as a gauge for where he is in his recovery from a nerve issue that led to him undergoing two surgeries in 2022.

"When you're working by yourself, it's hard to judge," Leonard said. "So now when I'm in a team setting going against the guys, working on hands and feet and being in space and seeing how I can improve each day."

Leonard and the Colts' training staff have been careful to not accelerate his recovery process until he's ready for the next step – something Leonard said he, individually, pushed too far in 2022.

"Just learning from my mistakes — last year, I was just so eager to get back out there and I feel like I hurt myself again," Leonard said. "That's why I had the second surgery in November. So just learning from that and learning how to take it slow in talking to the coaches and trainers just saying hey, you got me on a cap, it is what it is."

Taking it slow will still be the directive for Leonard in the coming days and weeks, but the Colts have been pleased with his dedication to getting back on the field. And there was no missing his presence – and juice – on the green grass of Grand Park Wednesday.