Training Camp Notebook: Update on Shaquille Leonard, Chris Ballard previews Colts' young, talented cornerback competition

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Shaquille Leonard rolled up to Grand Park Tuesday in one of his trademark classic cars, and on Wednesday, his trademark energy is set to be a part of the Colts' first training camp practice of 2023.

Leonard, the three-time first-team AP All-Pro linebacker and one of the NFL's most prolific takeaway generators, passed his physical on Tuesday and will begin training camp as a limited participant in practice, general manager Chris Ballard said.

While Leonard has not been cleared for full contact, he will take part in individual drills in practice. Leonard was not one of three Colts players placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday.

"We've got a progression in play here," Ballard said. "He'll start out in practice and go through individuals, start building his endurance back up. But slowly but surely, we will get there. He has worked extremely hard. There's really no timeline on exactly when he'll be completely cleared for contact, but it's good to get his presence back on the team, back out in drill work is important for us."

Players placed on PUP – in this case, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, tight end Will Mallory and running back Jonathan Taylor – cannot participate in practice, but can be removed at any time before the Aug. 29 roster cut-down to 53. Leonard began 2022 training camp on PUP before he was removed in late August.

Leonard has been working for months to get back on the field after a lingering nerve issue led him to undergo two procedures in 2022 and appear in just three games. The Colts have been pleased with everything Leonard's done to get to this point, and are confident in the direction he's headed.