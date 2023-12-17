How Shane Steichen's Colts didn't flinch, again, and planted their flag firmly in AFC playoff race with Week 15 win over Steelers

No stretch of Saturday emphasized the Colts' top-down ability to not be fazed like a possession that began at their own 17-yard line with about three minutes left in the third quarter.

The first playcall was a run. So was the second. And the third. And the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th plays of the drive.

Sermon and Goodson combined for 70 yards on those 13 consecutive running plays, which included three third down conversions – one of which came on a third-and-five to move the Colts into the red zone. The drive ended with a Minshew incompletion and a Gay field goal, which put the Colts up by 14.

But the damage was done: Nearly nine minutes were chewed off the clock, the Colts' defense had an extended rest and the energy was sapped out of the Steelers.

"Certainly that progression in the game, running it over and over and over, wears them down," center Ryan Kelly said. "They don't want to keep getting up off the ground and do the same thing over again knowing it's going to happen. It's a real special feeling.

"... It just helps everything. It helps morale. It helps everybody out. It's fun for us too."

Or, as tight end Mo Alie-Cox put it: "It shows that we can run the ball against one of the best defenses in the league."

Plenty of credit goes to the Colts' offensive line for clearing guys like Watt (a x-time first-team AP All-Pro) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (also a three-time first-team AP All-Pro) out of the way. And plenty of credit goes to Sermon and Goodson for running with speed, vision and physicality.

But plenty of credit also goes to Steichen and his offensive coaching staff for having the right plays in place, and for the Colts head coach's willingness to stick with the run over and over and over again.