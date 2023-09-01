10 Colts Things: What we learned about Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson, Shaquille Leonard and more in 2023 training camp, preseason

8. Shaquille Leonard's return meant a lot to the Colts – and to him.

As Leonard exited the huddle for the Colts' first full-team snap of training camp this summer, a wave of emotion hit him.

This wasn't just his first training camp practice of 2023 – it was his first practice since November 2022. And he did more than just go through warm-ups and individual drills. Here he was, on a field, with his teammates, ready to play football.

He'd been through hell just to get back to this point, even if it was hardly the endpoint after years of grueling rehab that sapped him physically and mentally. Leonard turned to the stands at Grand Park and raised his arms in the air, eliciting a roar from the crowd assembled in Westfield.

"That (moment) was emotional for me," Leonard said. "It's been a long journey, man. It's been a long journey.

"You see a lot of bad things, people thought that I was just sitting out to sit out and not understanding that I was fighting my tail off to get back and be the best version of myself for this team. And then to come out here and hearing the crowd excitement for me getting back on the field, that was reassurance that these fans are still with me and I'm doing something right, and hopefully I can continue to make them proud."

Throughout training camp, Leonard hit every benchmark he needed to as he worked his way back from the two procedures he underwent in 2022 to address lingering pain that radiated from his back to his ankle. He and Colts emphasized a methodical, we're-not-rushing-anything approach – but he was still able to participate in full-padded, full-contact practices and then the team's preseason opener agains the Buffalo Bills.

The process for Leonard to even participate in practice, let alone a game, was "awful," the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker said. He spent long hours trying to get his body right, all while never actually knowing if it would. He'd show up to the Colts' training room at 5 a.m and fly to Florida for treatment and training, spending his limited offseason time away from his family to try to get back on the field.

"Just his perseverance, his grit, his determination – it is emotional what he's gone through and what he's put into it to try to do everything he can to get back," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "He is so important to this team – on the field, the emotion he brings, the playmaking ability he brings and to see him compete, really to try to get to where he's at his best, it's amazing if you sit back."

While Bradley's defense was solid in most areas in 2022, it was 19th in the NFL with 21 takeaways. Not having Leonard – who had one interception in three games – for most of the season certainly had an impact on that total.

Leonard, using his long arms, feel for the game and athleticism, has proven to be one of the NFL's most effective players at forcing turnovers over his career.