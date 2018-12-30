Several Colts With Milestones On Deck In Season Finale

INDIANAPOLIS — There is just one regular season game remaining on the Indianapolis Colts' 2018 schedule, and with that are a boatload of potential milestones ahead for several players aside from what has already been accomplished.
It goes to show how well the Colts' re-tooled roster has been constructed, as players are clearly being put in the best position to succeed. Let's take a look at what lies ahead for the Colts.
QUARTERBACKS
Andrew Luck
- Pass attempts: Currently has 604 and needs 24 to break single-season career high of 627 (2012).
- Completion percentage: Currently at 67.2 percent and is on pace to break single-season career high of 63.5 percent (2016).
- Passing yards: Currently has 4,308 and needs 454 to break single-season career high of 4,761 (2014).
- Passing touchdowns: Currently has 36 and needs five to break single-season career high of 40 (2014).
- Passer rating: Currently at 98.0 and is on pace to break single-season career high of 96.5 (2014).
- ESPN QBR: Currently at 70.7 and is on pace to break single-season career high of 65.9 (2016).
- With one rushing touchdown, he will pass Bert Jones (14) for the second-most in Colts history for a quarterback.
RUNNING BACKS
Nyheim Hines
- Needs one reception to pass Austin Collie (60 in 2009) for the fourth-most receptions by a Colts rookie since 1970, three receptions to pass Edgerrin James (62 in 1999) for third, five receptions to pass Marvin Harrison (65 in 1986) for second and six receptions to pass Bill Brooks (65 in 1986) for first.
Marlon Mack
- Yards per carry: Currently at 4.6 and is on pace to break single-season career high of 3.8 (2017).
- Receiving touchdowns: Currently at 1 and is on pace to tie single-season career high (2017).
WIDE RECEIVERS
T.Y. Hilton
- Receiving yards: Currently has 1,209 and needs 240 to break single-season career high of 1,448 (2016).
- Receiving touchdowns: Currently has six and needs two to break single-season career high of seven (2012, 2014).
- With one receiving touchdown, he will pass Jim Mutscheller (40) for the seventh-most receiving touchdowns in team history. It would also tie Hilton with Raymond Berry and Dallas Clark (41) for the third-most receiving touchdowns by a Colt in their first seven NFL seasons.
Chester Rogers
- Punt return average: Currently at 9.8 and is on pace to break single-season career high of 9.2 (2016).
TIGHT ENDS
Eric Ebron
- Receiving yards: Currently has 690 and needs 22 to break single-season career high of 711 (2016).
- Scrimmage yards: Currently has 682 and needs 31 to break single-season career high of 712 (2016).
- With one touchdown reception, he will tie Tyler Eifert (2015), Billy Howton (1952), Vernon Davis (2009, 2013), Antonio Gates (2004) and Ken Kavanaugh (1947) for the ninth-most touchdown receptions (13) by a tight end in a single season in NFL history. Ebron will also pass Marvin Harrison (1999, 2005, 2006) and Reggie Wayne (2004) for the fifth-most receiving touchdowns in single-season franchise history.
- With one touchdown from scrimmage, he will pass Davis (2009, 2013), Eifert (2015) and Gates (2004) for the third-most scrimmage touchdowns (13) by a tight end in a single season in NFL history. Ebron will also tie Alyn Beals (1948) and Raymond Berry (1959) for the seventh-most scrimmage touchdowns (14) by a tight end in a single season in NFL history.
- With two touchdown receptions, he will tie Mal Kutner (1948), Berry (1959) and Beals (1948) for the sixth-most touchdown receptions (14) by a tight end in a single season in NFL history. Ebron will also tie Berry (1959) and Harrison (2000) for the third-most receiving touchdowns (14) in single-season franchise history.
- With two touchdowns from scrimmage, he will tie Cloyce Box (1952) and Kutner (1948) for the fifth-most scrimmage touchdowns (15) by a tight end in a single season in NFL history.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Denico Autry
- Tackles: Currently has 36 and needs one to break single-season career high of 36 (2017).
Margus Hunt
- Tackles: Currently has 26 and needs four to break single-season career high of 29 (2017).
- Quarterback hits: Currently has 6 and needs two to break single-season career high of seven (2017).
- Pass breakups: Currently has two and needs one to break single-season career high of two (2016, 2017).
Jabaal Sheard
- Tackles: Currently has 47 and needs nine to break single-season career high of 55 (2011, 2012).
- Sacks: Currently has 5.5 and needs 3.5 to break single-season career high of 8.5 (2011).
- Quarterback hits: Currently has 13 and needs two to break single-season career high of 14 (2017).
- Pass breakups: Currently has four and needs one to break single-season career high of four (2013, 2016).
- Fumbles recovered: Currently has one and needs one to break single-season career high of one (2011, 2013).
Grover Stewart
- Tackles for loss: Currently has one and needs one to break single-season career high of one (2017).
LINEBACKERS
Darius Leonard
- Needs four tackles to pass Mike Peterson (158 in 2000) for the second-most tackles in Colts single-season history (according to Stats Pass) and six tackles to pass Jeff Herrod (160 in 1991) for first.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Pierre Desir
- Interceptions: Currently has one and needs one to break single-season career high of one (2017).
Clayton Geathers
- Tackles for loss: Currently has one and needs two to break single-season career high of two (2016).
- Quarterback hits: Currently has two and needs two to break single-season career high of three (2015).
- Pass breakups: Currently has three and needs three to break single-season career high of five (2016).
- Forced fumbles: Currently has one and needs one to break single-season career high of one (2016).
Malik Hooker
- Interceptions: Currently has two and needs two to break single-season career high of three (2017).
- Pass breakups: Currently has three and needs two to break single-season career high of four (2017).
Mike Mitchell
- Forced fumbles: Currently has two and needs one to break single-season career high of two (2013, 2014, 2015).
Kenny Moore II
- Quarterback hits: Currently has two and needs one to break single-season career high of two (2017).
- Forced fumbles: Currently has one and needs one to break single-season career high of one (2017).
Quincy Wilson
- Interceptions: Currently has one and needs one to break single-season career high of one (2017).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Rigoberto Sanchez
- Punt average: Currently at 46.0 and is on pace to break single-season career high of 44.8 (2017).
- Opponent punt return average: Currently at 4.4 and is on pace to break single-season career high of 5.0 (2017).
- Punt hangtime average: Currently at 4.42 and is on pace to break single-season career high of 4.38 (2017).
- Kickoff return rate: Currently at 29.6 percent and is on pace to break single-season career high of 32.9 percent (2017).
Adam Vinatieri
- Will become just the fourth player in NFL history to play in a game at the age of 46 or older by making an appearance Sunday, joining George Blanda (48), Morten Andersen (47) and John Carney (46). Vinatieri would also pass Jeff Feagles (352) for the third-most games played in NFL history by appearing Sunday, and would pass Justin Snow and Robert Mathis (192) for the seventh-most games played in team history.
- After completing the regular season, it will be Vinatieri's 13th with the Colts, which ties for the fifth-longest tenure in franchise history.
- With one field goal made from 50-plus yards, Vinatieri will pass Phil Dawson and John Kasay (42) for the fourth-most made from that distance in NFL history.