Colts To Open 2021 Season At Home Against Seattle Seahawks

Mark your calendars: The Colts will kick off the 2021 NFL season Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. against Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After some public signs of frustration and early spring rumors, Wilson is in a "fantastic place" with the Seahawks heading into the 2021 season. The Seahawks have made the playoffs in eight of Wilson's nine seasons as Seattle's starting quarterback; they've won the NFC West in four of those years. Wilson is a seven-time Pro Bowler who threw for a career high 40 touchdowns in 2020.

Seattle's defense also returns two of the NFL's best players on that side of the ball in six-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner and three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams.

The Colts and Seahawks have met 12 previous times, the most recent being in 2017 (a 46-18 Seahawks win at CenturyLink Stadium). Seattle's last trip to Indianapolis was in 2013, with the Colts winning, 34-28.

The full Colts-Seahawks all-time series (Colts lead 7-5):

2017 (@ Seattle): Seahawks 46, Colts 18

2013 (@ Indianapolis): Colts 34, Seahawks 28

2009 (@ Indianapolis): Colts 34, Seahawks 17

2005 (@ Seattle): Seahawks 28, Colts 13

2000 (@ Seattle): Colts 37, Seahawks 24

1998 (@ Seattle): Seahawks 27, Colts 23

1997 (@ Indianapolis): Seahawks 31, Colts 3

1994 (@ Seattle): Colts 31, Seahawks 19

1994 (@ Indianapolis): Colts 17, Seahawks 15

1991 (@ Seattle): Seahawks 31, Colts 3

1978 (@ Seattle): Colts 17, Seahawks 14

1977 (@ Seattle): Colts 29, Seahawks 14

Week 1 of the 2021 season will be the first time the Colts open at home since 2018.