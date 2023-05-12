2023 quarterback schedule: When Colts could face C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and other QBs

First things first, a disclaimer: Mid-May is too early to know which starting quarterbacks the Colts will face in their 17 regular season games.

Some teams – like the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – are gearing up for quarterback competitions in the coming months. Other teams may need to replace a starting quarterback during the season for performance or injury-related reasons.

And we don't even know who will be starting for the Colts – be it Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger or Anthony Richardson – in these games, too.

But with the Colts' 2023 regular season schedule unveiled Thursday night, it's always an instructive process to look at the quarterbacks currently on each of their opponents' rosters and map out who the Colts may face, now that we know when those games are.

Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Quarterbacks on roster: C.J. Beathard, Trevor Lawrence, Nathan Rourke

It's full steam ahead for the Jaguars with Lawrence, who made a significant leap from his rookie year of 2021 to his second year in 2022:

2021: 17 starts, 3-14 record, 59.6 completion percentage, 3,461 yards, 12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 6.0 yards/attempt, 71.9 passer rating

17 starts, 3-14 record, 59.6 completion percentage, 3,461 yards, 12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 6.0 yards/attempt, 71.9 passer rating 2022: 17 starts, 9-8 record, 66.3 completion percentage, 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 7.0 yards/attempt, 95.2 passer rating

Week 2: @ Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Quarterbacks on roster: Case Keenum, Davis Mills, C.J. Stroud