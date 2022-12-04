Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Colts announced six inactive players for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium:
- CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)
- T Braden Smith (illness)
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- WR Keke Coutee
- DE Khalid Kareem
- DT Chris Williams
The Colts announced six inactive players for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium:
The Colts ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye and tight end Jelani Woods on Friday.
The Colts ruled out running back Deon Jackson and tight end Jelani Woods on Friday.
The Colts on Friday ruled out four players, including running back Jonathan Taylor.
The Colts on Friday ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Kwity Paye and linebacker Grant Stuard.
The Colts on Friday ruled out four players, including linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye.
For the first time in 2022, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is active, while four players will not play on Sunday due to injury.
The Colts on Friday ruled safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) out for today's game.
The Colts on Friday ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle).
The Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and wide receivers Alec Pierce (concussion) and Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) prior to Sunday.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who didn't practice last week with a knee injury, is active.