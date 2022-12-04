Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Colts on Friday ruled out cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and right tackle Braden Smith (illness). 

Dec 04, 2022 at 06:50 PM
Braden Smith
© Indianapolis Colts
#72 T/G Braden Smith

The Colts announced six inactive players for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium:

  • CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)
  • T Braden Smith (illness)
  • QB Sam Ehlinger
  • WR Keke Coutee
  • DE Khalid Kareem
  • DT Chris Williams

Related Content

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactives For Week 11 Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye and tight end Jelani Woods on Friday.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactives For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts ruled out running back Deon Jackson and tight end Jelani Woods on Friday.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 9 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts on Friday ruled out four players, including running back Jonathan Taylor.

news

Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 8 Game vs. Washington Commanders

The Colts on Friday ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Kwity Paye and linebacker Grant Stuard.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts on Friday ruled out four players, including linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 6 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

For the first time in 2022, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is active, while four players will not play on Sunday due to injury.

news

Colts Announce Inactive Players For Week 4 Game vs. Tennessee Titans; LB Shaquille Leonard To Make 2022 Season Debut

The Colts on Friday ruled safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) out for today's game.

news

Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts on Friday ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle).

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 2 Game At Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and wide receivers Alec Pierce (concussion) and Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) prior to Sunday.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 18 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who didn't practice last week with a knee injury, is active.

news

Colts Announce 4 Inactive Players For Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts ruled out C Ryan Kelly (personal) and S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) prior to leaving for Arizona.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising