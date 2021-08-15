Colts Center Ryan Kelly Ranked No. 69 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Ryan Kelly has proven to be one of the NFL's best centers over the last five seasons. He was named to consecutive Pro Bowl rosters in 2019 and 2020.

And now, he can add being honored as one of the 100 best players in the NFL to his list of career accomplishments.

Kelly checked in at No. 69 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021 list, his first appearance in the rankings, which are voted on by fellow NFL players.

The 28-year-old Kelly started 31 of 32 regular season games in 2019 and 2020, and has been the starting center for all three of the Colts' playoff games under head coach Frank Reich. He was one of four centers to play over 1,000 snaps and only be flagged for one penalty in 2020; only three centers allowed fewer pressures than his 12 last season, per Pro Football Focus.