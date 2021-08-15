Colts Center Ryan Kelly Ranked No. 69 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

The 28-year-old was named to consecutive Pro Bowl rosters in 2019 and 2020. 

Aug 15, 2021 at 07:27 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Top100_kelly_1920x1080

Ryan Kelly has proven to be one of the NFL's best centers over the last five seasons. He was named to consecutive Pro Bowl rosters in 2019 and 2020.

And now, he can add being honored as one of the 100 best players in the NFL to his list of career accomplishments.

Kelly checked in at No. 69 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021 list, his first appearance in the rankings, which are voted on by fellow NFL players.

The 28-year-old Kelly started 31 of 32 regular season games in 2019 and 2020, and has been the starting center for all three of the Colts' playoff games under head coach Frank Reich. He was one of four centers to play over 1,000 snaps and only be flagged for one penalty in 2020; only three centers allowed fewer pressures than his 12 last season, per Pro Football Focus.

"I think he's a great player," Colts assistant offensive line coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae said earlier this year. "... He was a great player coming out of college and he has all the tools to be a pretty special player, a unique player. He's a smart guy. I watched him on film, and I know what he is capable of doing but he's a guy that could be that pivot guy for many years in this league."

Related Content

news

Frank Reich Sees Colts QBs Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger Play 'Winning Football' Against Panthers

Both Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger impressed in their NFL preseason debuts Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Panthers Preseason Game 1: Sam Ehlinger Leads Comeback, Eddy Pineiro Hits Game-Winning Field Goal

Follow along with all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium with Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz during Sunday's preseason game. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts' First Preseason Game Vs. Carolina Panthers

The Colts kick off the 2021 preseason at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five things to watch for when the Colts take the field.
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Frank Reich Confirms Plan For Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger vs. Panthers; Doug Pederson Shows Up For Special Philly Reunion

The Colts held their 14th practice of training camp on Friday, the final of two joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Owner And CEO Jim Irsay On Chris Ballard and Frank Reich Extensions, And What His Message To Carson Wentz Was After Foot Procedure

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay talked Thursday about his confidence in Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, who both signed contract extensions through the 2026 season this week, plus what his message to quarterback Carson Wentz was earlier this month. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason, Mike Strachan And D-Line Shine In Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers

The Colts held their 13th practice of training camp on Thursday, the first of two joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Recap: Where Team Stands Heading Into Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers

Thursday and Friday's joint practices with the Carolina Panthers mark a good stopping point to look back on where things stand with the Colts through a dozen training camp practices. 
news

How Colts Are Aiming To Get Most Out Of Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will practice with the Colts on Thursday and Friday at Grand Park in Westfield, with both practices beginning at 4 p.m.
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Frank Reich Sees 'Bright Things' Ahead, E.J. Speed Eyes Starting Role, Short Practice Not Short On Highlights

The Colts held their 12th practice of training camp Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Rookie Watch: How Sam Ehlinger Is Using 'It Factor' To Impress Coaches In Training Camp

Sam Ehlinger's "it factor" was noted when the Colts drafted him, and now in training camp as he's earned snaps with the first-team offense. 
news

Colts Announce Contract Extensions For General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Frank Reich Through 2026 Season

With Ballard and Reich together, the Colts have made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising