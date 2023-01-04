Colts' Rodney Thomas II Visits Friend, High School Teammate Damar Hamlin In Cincinnati Hospital: 'He's Just The Most Genuine Person'

Thomas is a close friend of Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night and has been in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since. 

Jan 04, 2023 at 04:29 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts rookie safety Rodney Thomas II had Monday night's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals showdown on, but during the first quarter left his spot in front of the TV to go do something else.

He didn't realize what happened to his friend, Damar Hamlin, until his dad called him on FaceTime.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium on Monday. It was a scary, upsetting scene for anyone at the stadium or watching on TV: As CPR was being administered, grief-stricken Bills players cried and had thousand-yard stares on their faces as they processed the horrific scene in front of them. After an agonizing stretch, during which the trainers and medical professionals tending to Hamlin shined, he was loaded on to an ambulance and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

For Thomas, he watched the frightening event unfold with his parents on FaceTime and quickly made the decision he'd make the drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati to see Hamlin. He had to figure out the logistics, but eventually he jumped in his car and made the trip to the hospital where Hamlin was in the ICU.

"I had a goal," Thomas said on Wednesday, speaking in the Colts' locker room eloquently and with remarkable poise about Hamlin. "I knew where I was going, so I just got on the road and I just went. Laser-focused."

Thomas met Hamlin at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, where the two were teammates and became close friends. The two talk every day, and communicated prior to Monday night's game in Cincinnati. And after arriving to find Hamlin sedated and intubated in the ICU, Thomas held Hamlin's hand and talked to his friend again.

"I know he could hear me," Thomas said. "Even if he couldn't hear me, it didn't matter. I said what I had to say."

Getting to see and be with Hamlin, instead of hearing about his condition second-hand, put Thomas at ease. And Thomas said showing up allowed a brief sigh of relief for Hamlin's parents – a reminder of how tight the bond between Hamlin and Thomas truly is.

"It calmed me way down," Thomas said. "It made the trip home a lot easier. I could go home and know he's gonna be straight, I got him, we all got him, everybody's behind him. You see what's going on, everybody's behind him.

"And when he walks out of there and he sees the support he has, it's going to be a real special day."

The support Thomas mentioned has been in the form of countless prayers and gestures from the NFL family and humanity at large, as well as the remarkable number of donations to a GoFundMe Hamlin created in 2020 to support his Chasing M's Foundation's holiday toy drive. On Wednesday, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts donated $25,003 – the three representing Hamlin's jersey number – adding to the over $6.5 million raised in the last 48 hours.

That incredible figure has come not only from an outpouring of people looking to support Hamlin after Monday night, but from people who've learned Hamlin's story over the last few days.

"He's just the most genuine person you could come across," Thomas said. "No hidden motives, no nothing — he just wants to see the people that care about him succeed, and the people that don't care about him, he wants to see them succeed. He's just that type of guy and he lives his life like that.

"... If you go back home, everybody knows Damar. Everybody will say the same thing about Damar — everybody will say the same thing about his character, his work ethic, his hard work, his giving. You'll hear nothing but positive things following his name."

Thomas, who leads the Colts with three interceptions, will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday with Hamlin on his mind.

"I never put it aside," Thomas said. "I'm putting it right where it's gotta be — right in my mind and playing for him, playing for what he represents."

And after seeing Hamlin this week – and knowing the kind of person he is – Thomas knows his friend will make it through this: He will, soon enough, see the worldwide support for him and will leave the hospital in Cincinnati on his own two feet.

"No doubt in my mind," Thomas said. "He's a fighter. No other thought in my mind of him walking out under his own power."

Related Content

news

Colts Greats Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne Selected As Finalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be unveiled during the annual NFL Honors show on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

news

Jim Irsay, Colts Donate $25,003 To Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation GoFundMe

As of Wednesday afternoon, the donation is the biggest to the fundraiser.

news

Colts' Week 18 Game vs. Houston Texans To Kick Off On Sunday, Jan. 8 At 1 p.m.

The NFL made the announcement on Monday for the Colts' season finale.

news

Colts To Start Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback In Week 18 vs. Houston Texans, Matt Ryan To Be Backup

Quarterback Nick Foles sustained a rib injury in Week 17 that will keep him out of the Colts' season finale.

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

How A Punting Camp, Late-Night Phone Call And Cross-Country Trip Sparked Matt Haack's Punting Career

Haack is in his sixth year in the NFL and first with the Colts.

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Colts' Defense Approaching Indy-Era Sack Record After Another Strong Performance

With four total sacks on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Indianapolis Colts now have 43 sacks as a team, putting them four sacks away from breaking the Indianapolis-era team record of 46 set by the 2005 Colts' defense.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Play Host To Chargers For Week 16 Monday Night Football Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) play host to the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) in tonight's Week 16 primetime battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from tonight's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Nick Foles Will Be Colts' Starting Quarterback vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday Announces

Foles signed with the Colts as a free agent earlier this year.

news

Colts' Dallis Flowers Continuing To Prove He Belongs, On Both Kick Returns And At Cornerback

Flowers, an undrafted rookie free agent from D-II Pittsburg State, had kickoff returns of 48 and 49 yards and played solid coverage against Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising