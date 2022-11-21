Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum. 

Nov 20, 2022 at 07:29 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Rodney McLeod UVA shirt

Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday with the names and numbers of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry adorning his left cleat; on his right foot, there was a message:

"Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed & very dear"

Rodney McLeod cleats1
McLeod cleats 2 use this

Eleven years ago, McLeod was in the same shoes as Davis, Chandler and Perry – a football player at the University of Virginia, building a life, career and legacy on and off the field.

But those three young men, tragically, were robbed by gun violence of the opportunities McLeod had while at Virginia. Davis, Chandler and Perry were shot and killed aboard a charter bus as they returned from a field trip to Washington D.C. last weekend.

They won't get to meet their wife at Virginia, as McLeod did. They won't get to build a football resume worthy of a shot in the NFL, which McLeod did and turned into a decade-long career still going strong. They won't get to build an unbreakable, lifelong bond with their teammates.

"My heart was heavy this week for those kids, their families, their friends who woke up and lost a loved one," McLeod said after Sunday's game. "You never want to see that happen, lives taken too soon. I just wanted to recognize them with my cleats and wore a shirt in warm-ups to honor them and their families, knowing it's a difficult time and just praying for them in the time where they really need strength and uplifting and encouragement.

"You see the football family really wrap their arms around them giving their support. My heart goes out to their teammates, they now have to live that and everybody who experienced that, it was a very traumatic experience. Praying they can all find peace and find a way to get through this difficult time."

McLeod and his wife, Erika's, foundation, Change Our Future, has already done work to combat gun violence in Philadelphia, where McLeod played for the Eagles from 2016-2021. But the shooting at his alma mater spurred McLeod and his wife to start thinking about other ways they could make an impact to lessen gun violence in the United States, and their intent is that McLeod's gestures and support on Sunday turns into action in the future.

"One thing that really stands out is gun violence, it's something that's plaguing a lot of communities, taking a lot of lives, especially younger generations," McLeod said. "It's something our foundation has recognized is a huge issue in Philadelphia, but now this problem is something that we're dealing with as a country. You see it on campus and what happened recently at UVA.

"It's something that we really have to pay attention to, bring awareness to and figure out how do we take action. Not only us, but within our policies, our laws to help eliminate these sorts of acts from happening."

McLeod also emphasized the need for others to recognize warning signs that may be precursors to gun violence, especially as those who knew Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the suspected gunman in the University of Virginia attacks, try to figure out what they may have missed in his behavior.

"I think we have to focus on how do we end gun violence," McLeod said, "but also mental health for the gentleman who decided to act in violence, what happened? Were there signs leading up to that that could've prevented this from even happening? We have to make sure we check up on our people and don't turn our heads to the signs, don't ignore the signs."

McLeod had a fantastic game Sunday, notching six tackles with one tackle for a loss and one pass break-up in the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Eagles. His teammates could tell how much the game meant to him not just because it was against his former team, but because he wanted to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry through more than his cleats.

"You can tell it just meant more to him," safety Julian Blackmon said. "He wanted to do everything he could to support those guys in a way that could play well, and he did."

Related Content

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts, Eagles Meet For Week 11 Clash At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.

news

'Edgerrin James: A Football Life' Premieres Friday On NFL Network

NFL Films' profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James features interviews with James, Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian and – of course – Trick Daddy.

news

How Three Plays At End Of First Half vs. Raiders Gave Parks Frazier, Jeff Saturday, Colts' Offense 'A Lot Of Confidence'

The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run and had 147 yards on 22 carries in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Why Matt Ryan Started At Quarterback For Colts In Week 10 Win Over Raiders

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

news

With Change All Around, Colts' Defense Delivers As Usual Against Raiders

In a season marked by frequent change, the one constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 has been the team's defense. That unit came to play once again in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, shutting the door on a potential game-winning drive to give Indy its fourth win of the year.

news

'He Called A Fantastic Football Game:' Parks Frazier Shines In Debut As Colts' Offensive Playcaller

The Colts averaged a season-high seven yards per play and converted six of 11 third downs in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Jonathan Taylor Leaves Raiders In His Dust In Vintage Performance

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had missed time of late due to an ankle injury, but returned to the lineup in a big way on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, running for 161 yards, including an explosive 66-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, to help lead Indy to a Week 10 road win.

news

How Jeff Saturday Made Strong, Authentic First Impression On Colts Players: 'The Energy He Brought, I Was Feeling It'

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday addressed his team Wednesday morning for the first time since being hired on Monday, and players came away with strong first impressions of their new coach.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising