Colts Sign Safety Rodney McLeod

The 10-year veteran has 16 interceptions in 139 career games. 

Apr 14, 2022 at 04:09 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2022-free_agency-mcleod-1920x1080

The Colts on Thursday signed veteran safety Rodney McLeod.

The 31-year-old McLeod brings 10 years of experience to the Colts' secondary spent with the St. Louis Rams (2012-2015) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-2021). Over 139 games (123 starts), McLeod has 16 interceptions, 36 pass break-ups, 11 forced fumbles, 593 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

McLeod also started five playoff games for the Philadelphia Eagles, including all three in the Eagles' Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. In Super Bowl LII, McLeod registered six tackles and broke up a pass to help the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots and bring a Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.

In 2021, McLeod started 13 regular season games and one playoff game for the Eagles while recording the second-best Pro Football Focus run defense grade of his career (73.2). He held opposing quarterbacks to a 62.7 passer rating when targeting him last season; since 2019, no safety has allowed a lower passer rating when targeted than McLeod:

Lowest passer rating allowed among safeties, 2019-2021 (min. 70 targets)

  1. Rodney McLeod (48.6)
  2. Harrison Smith (54.8)
  3. Devin McCourty (55.5)
  4. Micah Hyde (60.8)
  5. Jordan Poyer (64.5)

Only the Jets' Marcus Maye and the Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick allowed lower completion percentages when targeted than McLeod (56.2 percent) in that same span as well.

McLeod was named the 2022 NFLPA Alan Page Award recipient for his impact on the community in Philadelphia. He was the Eagles' 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee as well.

McLeod played his college ball at Virginia and entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012 with the Rams. He also brings extensive special teams experience to the Colts – he played over 100 special teams snaps in six of his 10 seasons.

