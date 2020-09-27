#NYJvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 3)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sep 27, 2020 at 02:29 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium:

• QB Jacob Eason
• CB Rock Ya-Sin
• DT Eli Ankou
• WR Dezmon Patmon

