NYJvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 3)

INDIANAPOLIS — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium:
• QB Jacob Eason
• CB Rock Ya-Sin
• DT Eli Ankou
• WR Dezmon Patmon
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers today became the sixth player in NFL history to reach the 400 passing touchdowns mark, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino. He also reached the 60,000 passing yards plateau and passed Marino to enter fifth place on the NFL's all-time passing completions list.
Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle, who missed last week's Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings with ankle and knee injuries and was listed as questionable heading into today's game against the New York Jets, is active and available for the Week 3 matchup.
The Indianapolis Colts head into today's Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets expected to put up some points on offense. But with Parris Campbell out indefinitely, and with Jonathan Taylor's run-heavy starting debut last week, how will that affect your lineups from a fantasy perspective? Here's the Week 3 fantasy preview.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets. What did Reich have to say about quarterback Philip Rivers' performance through the first two weeks, lots of familiarity on the Jets' sideline, T.Y. Hilton's mindset and more?
In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and his start to the 2020 season, whether Julian Blackmon is the next man up to start at free safety, if Mo Alie-Cox can continue his ascension with Jack Doyle returning and much more.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Matthew Adams have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Jets. What were some of the top takeaways on the day? Here's today's Colts Notebook.