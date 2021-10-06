Colts' P Rigoberto Sanchez Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez on Wednesday was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Sanchez boomed four punts for 200 yards on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, with a long of 57 yards. Two of Sanchez's punts were fielded inside the 20-yard line.

And one of those punts inside the 20 was muffed, with Ashton Dulin recovering the fumble at the Dolphins' 18-yard line.

Sanchez is the first Colts player to earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors since kicker Rodrigo Blankenship in Week 11 of the 2020 season. Linebacker E.J. Speed was named the AFC's Special Team Player of the Week in Week 10 of the 2020 season as well.