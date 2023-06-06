Why Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez 'wouldn't change a thing' about difficult last 10 months

And long before he could punt a ball with his right foot, Sanchez had to be cleared to drive with his right foot. So his wife, Cynthia, shuttled him to and from the Colts' complex for a couple of months last fall until he was cleared to take the boot off his foot and drive again.

"... (My wife) was there and saw every second of it. It was hard on her more — it was hard on me, but it was hard on her because she couldn't really help other than drove me. I had to be the one to fight and I think at the end of the day, that was the battle for me. There was a beauty to that struggle and I've learned so much about myself throughout that. Those drives were kind of nice, honestly. We got to talk a lot more — usually I drive here by myself so it was just bonding really with her and my daughter, she's 18 months now. So spent a lot of time at home. It was a blessing. It's all perspective."